Kate Middleton Has Been Embracing a Princess Diana-Inspired Wardrobe Change as She Prepares for Her Future Role as Queen

Evidence that Kate Middleton is preparing for her future transition from Princess of Wales to Queen Consort is easy to see—almost every time the royal steps foot in public, in fact.

According to royal style expert Miranda Holder, there's a lot of significance in the trend Kate's style has taken in her recent public appearances.

"She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen," Holder told Hello!.

As part of what appears to be an ongoing, conscious effort to minimize attention on her fashion choices in favor of a laser-focus on her royal duties, Holder said, "Kate has remained faithful to the same 'fashion formula' with her tailoring - choosing neutral colors which feel less frivolous than the prints and bright hues of the past."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Kate does sometimes still opt for bright colors in her fashion choices, but when she does, it's usually while embracing another longstanding royal fashion trend: monochromatic looks.

Just this year, Kate has embraced monochromatic style at multiple engagements, including St. Patrick's Day, when she induced envy across the globe in her head-to-toe teal green ensemble.

Kate Middleton at the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the show-stopping all-red outfit she wore for Commonwealth Day.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to color expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas, Kate's decision to wear monochromatic looks may be the result of several factors, but when she opts for all-red looks like the one she wore for Commonwealth Day, she's channeling another royal fashion icon.

"The Princess of Wales often wears red to high-profile events as did her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana," Thomas told Hello!.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, Thomas added, red isn't a random choice; in addition to paying homage to Diana, Kate could be leaning into the symbolism the color invokes.

"One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolizing courage, willpower and sacrifice," Thomas explained. "Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed."

Of course, Diana and Kate aren't the only royal women who have embraced monochromatic fashion. The answer to "who wore it best: monochromatic royal fashion" is, and always will be, the late Queen Elizabeth.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late monarch was known for her brightly-colored, single-color outfits over the years and no doubt inspired younger generations of royal women to lean into the trend as well.