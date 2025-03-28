Kate Middleton Has Been Embracing a Princess Diana-Inspired Wardrobe Change as She Prepares for Her Future Role as Queen

There's some very important symbolism behind the fashion choice, according to a royal style expert.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London&#039;s new children&#039;s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Evidence that Kate Middleton is preparing for her future transition from Princess of Wales to Queen Consort is easy to see—almost every time the royal steps foot in public, in fact.

According to royal style expert Miranda Holder, there's a lot of significance in the trend Kate's style has taken in her recent public appearances.

"She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen," Holder told Hello!.

As part of what appears to be an ongoing, conscious effort to minimize attention on her fashion choices in favor of a laser-focus on her royal duties, Holder said, "Kate has remained faithful to the same 'fashion formula' with her tailoring - choosing neutral colors which feel less frivolous than the prints and bright hues of the past."

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after attending the launch of the Bobeam Tree Trail at the National Portrait Gallery on February 4, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Kate does sometimes still opt for bright colors in her fashion choices, but when she does, it's usually while embracing another longstanding royal fashion trend: monochromatic looks.

Just this year, Kate has embraced monochromatic style at multiple engagements, including St. Patrick's Day, when she induced envy across the globe in her head-to-toe teal green ensemble.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards) attends the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England.

Kate Middleton at the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And the show-stopping all-red outfit she wore for Commonwealth Day.

Catherine, Princess of Wales leaves after attending the annual celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales attending the annual celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to color expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas, Kate's decision to wear monochromatic looks may be the result of several factors, but when she opts for all-red looks like the one she wore for Commonwealth Day, she's channeling another royal fashion icon.

"The Princess of Wales often wears red to high-profile events as did her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana," Thomas told Hello!.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales During A Visit To Florence In Italy in April 1985.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a red Catherine Walker coat and a hat by John Boyd upon her arrival at Birmingham airport, England, February 1984.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales arrives in Cirencester, UK, by royal helicopter, February 1985. She is wearing a red suit and matching John Boyd hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, Thomas added, red isn't a random choice; in addition to paying homage to Diana, Kate could be leaning into the symbolism the color invokes.

"One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolizing courage, willpower and sacrifice," Thomas explained. "Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed."

Of course, Diana and Kate aren't the only royal women who have embraced monochromatic fashion. The answer to "who wore it best: monochromatic royal fashion" is, and always will be, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton, then-Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children's sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012 in Nottingham, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late monarch was known for her brightly-colored, single-color outfits over the years and no doubt inspired younger generations of royal women to lean into the trend as well.

Kayleigh Roberts
Contributing Editor at Marie Claire

Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸