Princess Kate's St. Patrick's Day Outfit Proves She's Taking a Page From Queen Elizabeth's Playbook

Kate Middleton made her elegant return to St. Patrick's Day duties on Monday, March 17, attending the annual parade in London in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in a repeat green Alexander McQueen coat for her first time attending the event since 2023—and her look is in keeping with a growing trend in the royal's wardrobe.

The princess chose the same tailored bottle green coat that she wore for a 2022 trip to Boston, pairing it with the petal-trimmed Lock & Co. hat she wore for the 2019 St. Patrick's Day festivities. She accessorized with an old favorite pair of green tourmaline and diamond Kiki McDonough drop earrings and the traditional Irish Guards gold shamrock brooch, carrying the black Grace Han Love Letter bag she carried over the weekend to the Six Nations Rugby game with Prince William.

Naturally, my group chats were buzzing with chats about Kate's look this morning, and as my dear friend Lauren astutely observed, today's look is yet another example of the Princess of Wales leaning toward more of a Queen Elizabeth aesthetic.

In recent months the princess has been rewearing classic, tailored pieces rather than debuting fresh looks, and the deliberate shift mirrors the approach taken by the late Queen. Think of it as uniform dressing, emphasizing consistency and practicality over novelty. Queen Elizabeth relied on an array of brightly colored coats and matching hats, creating a recognizable and constant image even if a piece was new. Looking at Saturday's rugby appearance, for example, the Princess of Wales debuted a sleek navy Alexander McQueen coat that looks similar to a number of pieces already in her wardrobe.

The Princess of Wales went for Irish green for the 2025 St. Patrick's Day celebrations at Wellington Baracks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess pinned a sprig of shamrock to her coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore her hair in an elegant updo topped with a Lock & Co. hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Embracing a wardrobe that exudes stability is perhaps a reflection of her increasingly senior royal role. But in February, a Kensington Palace source spoke with the Times, sharing, "There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing. She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting."

The insider continued that "there will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that" but shared that the palace would not be releasing specific details about her looks. After quite a lot of backlash, the source reversed positions, stating that it wasn't the princess's views, but the palace staffer's own. Either way, the Princess of Wales has been leaning into workwear pieces like trouser suits along with repeat coats and familiar silhouettes.

As for the royal's St. Patrick's Day duties, she presented shamrocks to officers, guardsmen and the regiment's adorable mascot, Seamus the Irish Wolf Hound. After the parade, Princess Kate met with military families and junior cadets from Northern Ireland—and toasted with a pint of Guinness.