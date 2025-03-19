Kate Middleton Showed How "She's Back" and Better Than Ever With This Power Move

For Princess Kate, it's been a year of reflection and rejuvenation as she's returned to the royal spotlight. After being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, the Princess of Wales canceled all of her duties as she received chemotherapy treatment. While she made a few scattered appearances in the summer and autumn, the mom of three didn't add more to her calendar until November, attending two Remembrance Day events before joining the royals for a busy December. On Monday, March 10, the Princess of Wales made her first appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony since 2023, and one aspect of her look is being called a "confident" move.

In an interview with People, multiple royal experts weighed in on Princess Kate's 2025 transformation. "She has an inner steel about what she wants and a drive that will be reflected in what she does and what she wears," Bethan Holt, fashion director for the Telegraph said. This was seen in Kate's Commonwealth Day outfit, including the bow-trimmed red Catherine Walker coat she's worn on multiple occasions.

"The color was incredibly significant: You only wear red when you’re feeling confident," historian Amanda Foreman told the publication, adding, "it says she’s back."

The Princess of Wales was certainly a lady in red for the event, pairing her scarlet coat dress with a matching dress underneath, a red pillbox hat by Gina Foster and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

The Princess of Wales wore a red Catherine Walker coat for Commonwealth Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She greeted some children outside the church after the ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ailsa Anderson, who served as a press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, said that on Commonwealth Day, the Princess of Wales "looked the best I have seen her since she has been slowly resuming her royal duties." Indeed, Kate was full of smiles as she interacted with guests at the event, which celebrates the member countries comprising the Commonwealth of Nations. But her joyful appearance also brought to mind "where she was this time last year," as Anderson noted.

In January 2024, the princess went through a planned abdominal surgery, only learning that she had cancer after the procedure. In late March, Princess Kate shared a video message announcing her diagnosis to the world.

"Everybody has an image in their mind of her looking quite wan and revealing something very personal and very worrying," royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told People. "Looking at her being so animated was an utter 180-degree turnaround."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The princess returned to Commonwealth Day for the first time since 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her Commonwealth Day appearance, the Princess of Wales joined Prince William in Cardiff, Wales for the Six Nations rugby game between England and Wales on March 15. And on St. Patrick's Day, the princess—who serves as honorary colonel of the Irish Guards—joined the regiment for their annual parade. For both occasions, the Princess of Wales chose tailored Alexander McQueen coats—and she took a page from Queen Elizabeth's style playbook with her aesthetic.

"She is staying on message and is projecting this very mature image, a restrained elegance," Foreman said of her recent appearances, which have included multiple repeat pieces and monochromatic looks.

Perhaps—as noted in a recent Kensington Palace statement—the princess has re-evaluated how she wants the public to view her as a future queen, and that includes fashion. But as biographer Ingrid Seward pointed out, "It takes time to feel comfortable and do things your way without always worrying."

If recent events are any indication, it seems like the Princess of Wales has hit her stride.