In Super-Chic Fashion, Kate Middleton Goes for a Matching Blue Set in London

A color fit for a Queen.
Don't get us wrong, marrying into the royal family has its perks in the fashion department (bespoke tailoring, for one), but when it comes down to it, style cannot be bought. It's inherent. Case in point: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who looks just as effortless in a made-to-fit dress as she does in breton stripes and denim. As an ode to her royally chic taste, we're looking back on her most stylish moments thus far.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London, wearing a polished blue coat and dress.
Kate wore a millennial pink Alexander McQueen floor-length ball gown with a Jimmy Choo clutch during a visit in Norway.
The Duchess wore an Erdem Christina blue velvet dress and Gianvito Rossi heels for a reception with Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel during her and William's second day in Sweden.
Kate is wearing a Catherine Walker & Co and carrying a a Chanel bag during her and Prince William's second day in Sweden.
Kate stunned in a yellow, floral gown from Erdem while her and Prince William met with Swedish prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his wife, Ulla Löfven, for a dinner at the British ambassador’s residence.
Kate shows off her baby bump in this light blue Natasha coat on her way to visit the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at King's College.
The Duchess caused a bit of a stir by not wearing her wedding ring when she visited the Great Ormond Street Hospital in this red "Lena-style" coat from Boden.
Kate visits Coventry Cathedral in bright pink Mulberry coat.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red and green plaid coat to Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene.
Kate attends the "Magic Mums" community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust in a Seraphine bouclé coat.
Kate wore a baby blue embellished Jenny Packham gown at the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London.
On the final day of their Germany and Poland tour, The Duchess wears a custom Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossie heels.
Next stop: Germany, in sunny brocade Jenny Packham.
In Berlin, she wears German designer Markus Lupfer and a pair of heels with triple squiggly straps.
Kate wore a bright red Alexander McQueen gown at a party celebrating the Queen's birthday.
The Duchess wore this stunning dress by Polish designer Gosia Baczyńska to a garden party in Warsaw.
The Duchess wore a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress to enjoy a day of tennis at Wimbledon.
The Duchess wore her lemon See by Chloé dress to a tea party she hosted for the children of servicemen at Buckingham Palace. She also wore the dress to a children's tea party in Canada in September 2016.
The Duchess attended Easter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England wearing a cream Catherine Walker coat.
The Duchess made a solid case for decking oneself in winter-y green lace at the 2017 Portrait Gala 2017 fundraising dinner in London. And you better believe this dress is Temperley (what else?).
While launching a maternal mental health campaign in central London, the Duchess opted for a cheerful pink skirt and top from Eponine. (Pssst: it's a repeat outfit.)
To tour the Ronald McDonald House near Evelina London Children's Hospital, the Duchess wore a blue skirt suit shot through with metallic thread by Rebecca Taylor.
While attending the launch of the U.K.-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, she sparkled in a gold Erdem midi dress.
For her first engagement as patron of Action for Children since the Queen stepped down last year, she chose a burgundy skirt suit, black tights, and tall boots.
The Duchess wore buttoned and belted blue dress by Eponine London for her first royal engagement of 2017. She carried a navy suede clutch and wore matching navy heels. It was a busy day of royal duties for the Duchess: Kate first visited the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families and then stopped by the Child Bereavement UK with William.
Kate looked chic and cozy attending Christmas morning church services at St. Mark's Church in Englefield in her beautiful Hobbs Celeste coat. She's been spotted out in the coat several times since 2012.
Kate looked absolutely stunning in her black, sleeveless Preen dress at the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at the Mansion House in London. She topped the look off with black heels and a statement belt.
Donning a L.K. Bennett floral dress with grey pumps, the Duchess looked every bit as cheerful at an event at London's Natural History Museum.
The Duchess attended the Royal Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall in a conservative outfit appropriate for the occasion. In her sophisticated Temperley London coat and classic black pumps, she proves you can never go wrong with all-black.
The Duchess wore an elegant white lace gown by Self-Portrait with a red poppy pin and a matching clutch as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London. The film benefits Action on Addiction, one of the many charities Kate supports.