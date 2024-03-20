Staff at Kate Middleton's Hospital Allegedly "Attempted to Access Her Private Medical Records"

Staff at Kate Middleton's hospital, The London Clinic, are under investigation after reports emerged that members of personnel "attempted to access her private medical records," as first reported by the Mirror.
"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family," an insider told the paper.
"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation.
"The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."
There are strict rules for how and when hospital staffers in the U.K. can access a patient's notes and medical records, with this incident allegedly violating those rules.
"We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," said a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).
A spokesperson for Kensington Palace stated, "This is a matter for The London Clinic."
As for the Clinic, it would not comment on specifics surrounding the incident, but a spokesperson said, "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."
This is the latest in a series of difficulties for the Princess of Wales since the beginning of the year. In mid-January, Kensington Palace revealed she had undergone abdominal surgery and would not return to work until at least after Easter. Since then, Kate has found herself at the center of many a conspiracy theory, as well as a somewhat bizarre Photoshop controversy.
At time of writing, the princess is expected to attend an Easter Sunday service with other senior royals, and to return to work circa April 17, though both appearances are as yet unconfirmed.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
