Princess Kate Returns to Royal Duties After Intruder Arrested at Windsor Castle
The Princess of Wales carried out her first royal meeting since the incident.
Security breaches have become shockingly common at royal residences in recent years, and on Sunday, June 1, Windsor Castle was targeted by an intruder for the second time in recent months. No one was injured in the incident, and on Wednesday, June 3, Princess Kate returned to royal duties for the first time after the breach.
Per the Court Circular, the Princess of Wales—who launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood—held a meeting at Windsor Castle for her work in the childhood development sector. The private meeting marks the first duty the princess has carried out since May 22, when she attended a naming ceremony in Scotland for the warship HMS Glasgow.
According to the BBC, a man in his thirties was arrested on Sunday for breaking into the castle grounds. A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police said: "At just after 1pm on Sunday, a man entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle. He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested. He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle."
The police continued that the man "was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs. He has been bailed and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police."
In October, masked intruders broke into a farm property on the castle grounds that's alarmingly close to Adelaide Cottage, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. And in February 2024, an unarmed man was found wandering in the gardens outside King Charles's Windsor Castle apartments.
"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike," a police statement read following the October incident. The intruders escaped by driving through the very same gate the Wales family uses to access their property.
While Princess Kate has been staying out of the spotlight since her May 22 trip to Scotland, next Saturday marks one of the biggest events on the royal calendar. On June 14, the Royal Family will gather to celebrate The King's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour—and fans should expect to see Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children in attendance.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
I Can Go Five Days Without Picking Up a Razor Thanks to This $199 Laser Hair Device
Silky smooth skin for days is no longer a pipe dream.
-
There Isn't a Summer 2025 It-Shoe Yet—But There Is a Hot Shoe Accessory
Celebrities say the anklet is indisputably back.
-
Prince William Says Family Can Be a "Mixed Bag" Amid Rift With Prince Harry
The Prince of Wales referenced tough family dynamics during a chat with soldiers.
-
Wedges Are Back, as Duchess Sophie Proves in Princess Kate-Inspired True-Blue Summer Uniform
It's time to revive those espadrille wedges once again.
-
Princess Kate "Divides Her Time Meticulously" Between Raising Her Kids and Supporting Prince William in His Role as Heir to the Throne
"Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline...has helped her."
-
The Unusual "Habit" Prince William Exhibits on Vacation That Majorly Affects His Kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis
"The children will kill me if I don't go home later."
-
Royal Aides Reveal Prince William Is "Pretty Demanding" and "Impatient" Regarding One Aspect of His Work
The Prince of Wales was also described as "pretty ambitious."
-
Exclusive: Etiquette Expert Shares How William and Kate "Bridge the Gap" Between "Stuffy" Royal Protocol and Today's World
William Hanson tells 'Marie Claire' how the next generation is reinventing the Royal Family.
-
How Prince William Is "Putting Family First" in His "Quiet" Approach to Future Kingship Role
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are at the center of everything William does.
-
Prince George Finds a New Royal Twin in an Unexpected Relative, as Fans Celebrate the Family Resemblance
"Those genes knew what they were doing."
-
Kate Middleton Refuses to Compromise on the "Central Values" She's Teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales is parenting on her own terms—not someone else's.