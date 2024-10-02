Kate Middleton Makes Her First Appearance Since Chemotherapy Ended to Meet Young Photographer With Cancer

Kate Middleton announced she completed chemotherapy in September, and it seems like she's starting to dip her toe into royal duties once again. The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans by sharing photos from a surprise appearance on Instagram Wednesday, Oct. 2, revealing that she joined Prince William to meet an inspiring young photographer who is battling cancer.

The Princess of Wales—who announced her own cancer diagnosis in March—and her husband shared two photos from the private visit, writing, "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C"

In the first photo, Catherine gives Liz Hatton a tight hug as the teen's mother looks on with a proud smile. A second photo reveals Prince William looking dashing in his military uniform as he poses with his wife—dressed in a familiar wine red Roland Mouret suit and tan top—along with the 16-year-old photographer, her mother, stepfather and brother.

Princess Kate gave Liz a warm hug. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

The BBC reported on Liz's story in June, sharing that the teenager "was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January," and received the devastating news that "she has between six months and three years to live."

Despite her circumstances, the 16-year-old photographer has pursued a photography bucket list—and it seems one of them must have been meeting fellow shutterbug Princess Kate. Per the Daily Mail, she was invited by Prince William to take photos at an investiture he presided over at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The princess frequently takes photos of her children for milestones like birthdays and other events, and also serves as patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

As for Liz, her mother, Vicky, told the BBC she focuses on giving back to others as much as she can. "She's just so kind, she always thinks of things to take to the nurses on the ward," the proud mom said.

"She always thinks of other people, not just herself, so it's really, really lovely that other people have gone out of their way to help her—because that's the way she is," Vicky added.