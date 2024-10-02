Princess Kate Suits Up in Fall 2024's Wine Red Trend for a Rare Appearance
She appeared to re-wear a familiar Roland Mouret set.
It looks like the wine red color trend ruling fall 2024 is so inescapable, it landed on Princess Kate's radar. But she added her special touch to the burgundy hue splashing collections from Saint Laurent to Staud by reaching back into her royal archives.
The Princess of Wales appeared to re-wear a Roland Mouret suit that debuted on her 2022 trip to Boston in photos shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Meeting with 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, in the royal's first appearance since completing chemotherapy treatments in September, Princess Kate can be seen in a wine red, single-breasted blazer and coordinating trousers. Close-up shots of the royal hugging Hatton also showcase a pair of gold drop earrings.
In another shot, a camel-colored shirt can be seen layered underneath Princess Kate's blazer. At her side, Prince William wears his navy blue military uniform.
Princess Kate's Oct. 2 engagement was in service of Hatton and her family. The young photographer is currently undergoing treatment for desmoplastic small round cell tumour. Upon learning her diagnosis in January, she set out to tackle a photography bucket list. That list included meeting the royals—which happened when Prince William invited her to take photos at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, per the Daily Mail.
The photos give royal followers insight into a special, rare appearance before the public eye. Princess Kate announced in March that she herself had been diagnosed with an as-yet undisclosed form of cancer. Before sharing that she had completed her treatment last month, she had limited her engagements to June's Trooping the Colour ceremony and the Wimbledon Men's Finals in July. On both occasions, she chose to either re-wear pieces from her existing wardrobe or tap a favorite designer: first a white ribbon-embellished dress by Jenny Packham, then a purple dress by Safiyaa.
Roland Mouret, the purported designer behind this Wednesday's wine red suit, is a frequent contributor to Princess Kate's wardrobe. In addition to the 2022 Boston visit where she likely wore the same set, she has also tapped the designer for a camel suit (on a 2023 charity organization visit) and several evening gowns.
Princess Kate's color choices often carry special meaning and symbolism. Her purple Safiyaa dress at Wimbledon, for example, was interpreted as a "sign of courage" while she was still undergoing treatment. Theories surrounding her dip into the wine red trend haven't yet surfaced at press time. Perhaps the bold shade is a reflection of how she's reportedly "amazingly brave and is doing so well" following her treatments this year. Nonetheless, it made a strong impression.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
