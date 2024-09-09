Kate Middleton Announces She's Completed Chemotherapy, Is "Looking Forward" to Returning to Work
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus."
Kate Middleton announced she's completed her cancer treatment in a moving video on Instagram Sept. 9, telling the world she "has a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."
The Princess of Wales — who announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March — shared footage of herself enjoying time with her family in the deeply personal video.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she narrated, adding that her cancer news has been "incredibly tough" for her family.
The Princess of Wales announced she's completed chemotherapy in a moving video.
A photo posted by on
The princess joined husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a walk through the woods in the clip, noting how "life as you know it can change in an instant."
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," she continued, sharing sweet footage of herself cuddling with her husband on a beach and playing with their children.
While the Princess of Wales said she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months," she stressed that her "path to healing and full recovery is long."
When it comes to a return to duties, she'll "continue to take each day as it comes."
The royal ended her message by thanking the public for their love and support.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," she said. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
