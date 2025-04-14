The Princess of Wales is getting back to nature. On Monday, April 14, Princess Kate starred in a surprise new video talking about the importance of spending time outdoors—and now that she's in remission from cancer, the royal said she finds being in the natural world a "very intense emotional reconnection."

The princess, who serves as joint president of U.K. Scouts, and its chief scout, Dwayne Fields, appeared in a short film discussing the importance of the natural world. The duo shared their thoughts on how getting outdoors helps to support health and wellbeing, with the clip filmed in England's Lake District last month.

Dressed in a $755 tan turtleneck by Emilia Wickstead, an old favorite green tweed cap and the Bella Hoskyns bomber jacket she wore in her controversial 2024 Mother's Day photo, Princess Kate took a walk near the shores of Lake Windermere with Fields in the film. They were joined by a group of Scouts between the ages of 10 and 15 who are working on their naturalist badge.

During the video, the Princess of Wales said, "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”

The Princess of Wales posed with the U.K.'s Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, by England's Lake Windermere. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

The princess helped Scouts who are working to earn a naturalist badge. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

Kneeling down in the grass to help explain a map to the kids, the princess elaborated on how Scouting is still relevant "despite how different the modern day world is now." Fields added that having the future queen as the organization's president is "great for the Scout movement."

The Princess of Wales has previously opened up about how nature has helped her through her cancer battle, telling patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital how sunlight played a role in her recovery. "I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight," she said, as reported by the Daily Mail in January.

(Image credit: Kensington Palace)

To mark World Cancer Day on Feb. 3, the princess shared a photo of herself posing in the woods that was snapped by 6-year-old Prince Louis. "A royal aide emphasized that spending time in nature has been extremely important to The Princess over the past year as she underwent her own cancer journey," journalist Rebecca English posted on Instagram at the time.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monday marks the first time the princess has been seen since St. Patrick's Day, when Kate attended the annual Irish Guards parade. While The King and Queen are confirmed to attend Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the palace have not yet announced if the Prince and Princess of Wales will join the family.