Meghan Markle Writing a Memoir of Her Own Would Be “Very Troubling” for the Royal Family—Princess Kate in Particular, Royal Expert Says

After Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, dropped earlier this year, the royal family has to wonder: could Meghan write one, too? Anything is possible, and Meghan certainly has the right to tell her story. According to royal expert and author Phil Dampier, if Meghan did pen a tell-all, he thinks the Princess of Wales would be zoomed in on in particular: “Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start,” he said, per The Sun .

If that does happen, Dampier said, Harry and Meghan can forget any hope of reconciliation with Prince William and Kate. “It really would be the last straw, and I doubt William and Kate would ever talk to Harry again,” he said. (Relationships between the three are, reportedly, already still fractured from Spare, and before that, as well.) “I doubt she [Meghan] will directly criticize the late Queen, as she knows how unpopular that will be. But she could reveal private conversations, and that would be very troubling for the King, the Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Last month, royal author Tom Bower said Meghan was writing a book and that it would be a “huge money-spinner.” Heretofore, there have been no official confirmations of a memoir.

“Harry’s Spare was a bestseller and Meghan’s would probably sell even more,” Dampier said. “It would also be the ideal opportunity for Meghan to put across her view of what happened to her when she met Harry, fell in love, joined the most famous family in the world, and then left.”

As to the royal family’s potential response, “The royals will assume the worst and brace themselves for more revelations,” he said. “It would only make the relations much worse, but I still don’t think the royals will hit back. They will stay quiet and soak it up, even though they will be deeply hurt by it.”