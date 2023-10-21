Meghan Markle Writing a Memoir of Her Own Would Be “Very Troubling” for the Royal Family—Princess Kate in Particular, Royal Expert Says

After Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, dropped earlier this year, the royal family has to wonder: could Meghan write one, too? Anything is possible, and Meghan certainly has the right to tell her story. According to royal expert and author Phil Dampier, if Meghan did pen a tell-all, he thinks the Princess of Wales would be zoomed in on in particular: “Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start,” he said, per The Sun.
If that does happen, Dampier said, Harry and Meghan can forget any hope of reconciliation with Prince William and Kate. “It really would be the last straw, and I doubt William and Kate would ever talk to Harry again,” he said. (Relationships between the three are, reportedly, already still fractured from Spare, and before that, as well.) “I doubt she [Meghan] will directly criticize the late Queen, as she knows how unpopular that will be. But she could reveal private conversations, and that would be very troubling for the King, the Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Last month, royal author Tom Bower said Meghan was writing a book and that it would be a “huge money-spinner.” Heretofore, there have been no official confirmations of a memoir.
“Harry’s Spare was a bestseller and Meghan’s would probably sell even more,” Dampier said. “It would also be the ideal opportunity for Meghan to put across her view of what happened to her when she met Harry, fell in love, joined the most famous family in the world, and then left.”
As to the royal family’s potential response, “The royals will assume the worst and brace themselves for more revelations,” he said. “It would only make the relations much worse, but I still don’t think the royals will hit back. They will stay quiet and soak it up, even though they will be deeply hurt by it.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
