The One Skill Kate Middleton Hasn’t Yet Mastered

Photography! Piano! Drawing! Any sport under the sun! It often seems there’s no hobby Kate Middleton can’t do. But Kate herself admitted that there’s one skill she hasn’t quite mastered – knitting.

In a completely relatable gesture, Kate proved she isn’t totally superhuman when she admitted she was “really bad” at knitting , which she first tried her hand at while pregnant with her eldest, Prince George, in 2013. After he was born that July, the Duchess of Cambridge tried knitting her firstborn son a jumper, she told a group of grandmothers who were showing off their crocheting skills to the Duchess in Bradford while Kate visited Older Yet Wiser, an organization that supports grandparents.

“I tried knitting when I first had George,” she said. “I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got halfway down, and it splattered. It’s such an amazing skill.”

On a separate trip to Glasgow, according to Hello!, Kate told a group of fans assembled “I’ve been trying to knit and I’m really bad,” she said. “I should be asking for tips!”

Sometimes, even future Queen Consorts are just like us – and we love her for it.