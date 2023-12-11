Kate Middleton’s Recently Revealed (and Very Unflattering) Nickname Plays On An Old Narrative About Her

Nicknames are often used as a sign of affection—but the Princess of Wales was apparently given one that was decidedly not so, Omid Scobie writes in his bombshell Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, which hit shelves recently.

Kate is the subject of scrutiny throughout different parts of the book, but this diss takes aim at Kate’s perceived “part-time” workload: the book claims she is called “Katie Keen” because the Palace press office hides her so-called “lower” workload by saying she is “keen to learn,” The Mirror reports.

Kate’s work ethic is a familiar trope by now—back in the aughts, after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in 2005 and before marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate was rudely called “Waity Katie” because of her lack of career and her long wait to be proposed to by William (which eventually happened in 2010). Now, this; Scobie alleges her role is one other parents could “only dream of,” and writes that she “does not plan to increase her workload for 10 to 15 years,” until Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are grown. (They are currently 10, eight, and five, respectively.)

“Where other senior royals are out and about several times a week, meeting people across the length and breadth of the country, Kate has long maintained a smaller work schedule that helped her check off the required royal boxes while saving time for her roles as a mother and wife,” Scobie writes. (In Kate’s defense, anyone who actively follows her knows that she typically makes several appearances each week, as well.)

Elsewhere in the book, Scobie also brands Kate “cold” and, despite being an advocate for better mental health, Kate “ignored Meghan’s cries for help” and had “no interest in being friends with her sister-in-law," he writes.

Royal experts have spoken out against Scobie’s claims in Endgame, including royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, who said of the book that “Unfortunately no one appears to have briefed Omid, whose muck-raking book covers old ground: William is only in it for the Crown, ‘coachable’ Kate is a mere part-timer, while tawdry rumors of marital discord between the pair make Omid look no better than the tabloids he attacks.”