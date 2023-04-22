Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Coronation Outfit, Favorite Cocktails

Kate with the candor! The Princess of Wales opened up to This Morning host Alison Hammond this week, dropping hints about her Coronation outfit and what her favorite cocktails are, People reports.

Hammond chatted with Kate and her husband, Prince William, when the couple visited Birmingham on Thursday for an engagement. “I said, ‘What are you wearing for the Coronation?’” Hammond recalled on This Morning. “‘Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.’” (Blue has been a color theme not just for Kate as of late—look at her Easter church look for an example—but amongst the entire royal family, especially Queen Consort Camilla.) “She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So, I was like, fantastic!” Hammond said.

Hammond said Kate “made a beeline for me” at the event, and the two started talking about everything from cocktails to dinner. Kate “said she liked spicy cocktails but doesn’t like sweet ones or anything like that.”

Kate also said that she has a preference for “spicy food,” after which Hammond invited Kate over to her house for “a big Jamaican dinner.”

“I said, ‘Next time you’re in Birmingham, come over to my house, I’ll cook for you,’” Hammond said. “She was like, ‘I’ll definitely come.’ I was like, ‘Really? This is the best day ever.'"

In even more juicy takeaways, Hammond said that she overheard William and Kate “arguing” over her at one point: “She said, ‘When we went upstairs because I said I want to have a selfie, [William] was there talking to Kate, he was saying, ‘Kate, Alison supports Aston Villa, she’s my best friend and she has asked us to go to dinner.’ Then Kate goes, ‘I know, she’s already asked us to go to dinner.’”

Hammond shared her excitement to Instagram in a selfie of her alongside William and Kate that was captioned “These two are Everything !! @princeandprincessofwales Thanks for popping by in Birmingham. Next time dinner at my place ! I'll let you know full story tomorrow on @thismorning 👑.”

William and Kate’s official Instagram account then responded, “Always fun Alison, it's always fun! ❤️”

By the way, Kate wasn’t the only one opening up while in Birmingham: William spoke to a young woman who teaches at a dance center, Hello reports, and after hearing how the center offers ballet and modern dance, he said “I still wish I’d learned to breakdance. It’s one of my greatest regrets, not learning to breakdance when I was young.”

Can confidently say we were not expecting that one!