Melania Trump Asked Queen Camilla to Send a Personal Message to Princess Kate and Her Family During State Visit, According to Lip Reader

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finished their historic visit to the United States to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday, and First Lady Melania Trump made sure to let Prince William and Princess Kate know she was thinking of them, too.

President Trump and the First Lady paid a formal farewell to The King and Queen on April 30, with the two couples sharing warm wishes before Charles headed on to Bermuda and Camilla returned to the U.K.

“Good luck with everything, and enjoy yourself,” the First Lady said, as lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Sun. “Send my love to Catherine and William and their children.”

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Queen Camilla and Melania Trump are pictured on April 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Melania has a particular fondness for the Princess of Wales, who she attended a U.K. scouting event with last September during the U.S. state visit to Britain. And according to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, President Trump and the First Lady have invited Prince William and Princess Kate to visit the United States this summer.

“Melania wants Catherine, in particular, to come,” a U.S. source told the columnist. ”She admires her greatly and would love her to visit.”

Hickling said that the president was eager to see Their Majesties again, asking King Charles if he was coming to Turnberry, Trump’s golf resort in Scotland. Although The King said no, President Trump said to The Queen, “It’s been very good to have you here. Have a safe flight. I’d like to see you again when we come over.”

The Princess of Wales attends a scouting event with Melania Trump during the U.S. state visit to Britain in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, claimed President Trump told The King that their visit “was fantastic” and sent his best wishes to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

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“I look forward to seeing you again. Thank you for making it a success. Love to the grandchildren,” the president reportedly said.