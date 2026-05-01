Royal Author Reveals Donald Trump's Three-Word Verdict on King's State Visit During Private Meeting with the President

Royal biographer Robert Hardman was granted a special audience with Donald Trump during this week’s U.K. state visit to the White House, and during his private meeting with the president, the author gained insight on the success of The King and Queen's trip.

Hardman previously met President Trump at Mar-a-Lago while he was researching his new book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story, and was invited to present the president with a finished copy. Writing for the Daily Mail, the royal author said that he met with Trump the evening before The King and Queen departed, and the president had nothing but positive things to say about Their Majesties.

“We've done a good job with the King, right?” President Trump told Hardman, who replied “that the British team seem overjoyed by the success of this trip.”

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Robert Hardman and President Trump A photo posted by on

The King and Queen are pictured with Donald and Melania Trump at a White House state banquet on April 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The president then summed up the state visit in three words, stating, “It's been unbelievable.”

“He's a great guy, he really is,” Trump said of King Charles, with Hardman adding that the president also gave “warm tributes to the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

According to the outlet, Prince William and Princess Kate have been extended an invitation to the White House this summer, and Trump told Hardman, “William, he'll be a good King, won't he? He's very nice. A great guy. I like him.” Trump was also full of praise for Princess Kate, asking the author, “How's she doing? She's so great. She was sick, people said crazy things about her and she was so brave.”

In his book, Hardman shares details on Trump's first state visit to the U.K. with Queen Elizabeth, and the author shared that section with the U.S. president during his visit this week.

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“I pointed out that she had found him, according to those close to her, 'charming, tall, tanned, big, courteous, mid-century' and also 'amusing,'” Hardman said. As for the president, he replied, “'I've had better,” adding, “and I've certainly had worse.”