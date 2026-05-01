Ciara Miller's Long Mermaid Curls Are the Summer Hairstyle of My Dreams

Summer is usually a time when short hairstyles tend to dominate, but Ciara Miller may have just convinced me to spend all season wearing waist-length curls.

The Summer House star was a guest at the Cult100 party jointly thrown by Cultured Magazine and Valentino in New York City, where she stunned in a sheer lace tube dress with a long train that she paired with heeled sandals. Chic as the naked dress was, it was her glam for the night that made me do a double take. Miller showed up to the event wearing sultry black eye makeup with glossy nude lip and a touch of brown eyeliner. She wore her hair in super-fluffy, blown-out wand curls that almost looked mermaid-like as they cascaded down her back.

Ciara Miller wears textured mermaid waves at the Cult100 party in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last year, short cuts like the pixie cut, the cunty little bob, and even the bixie cut have seemingly been on everyone's spring and summer mood boards, but dozens of celebrities remain committed to long, flowy hairstyles in spite of that. Back in February, for example, mermaid waves were one of the biggest beauty trends to pop up at the Grammy Awards as musicians like Zara Larsson, Tyla, and Kehlani all walked the red carpet at the show with waist-length hair. Shortly after that, Demi Moore returned to her signature glossy, waist-length hair after briefly wearing a hydro bob during Milan Fashion Week, followed by Anya Taylor-Joy, who made an appearance on The Tonight Show in March with her platinum blonde hair styled in long, soft waves.

Ready to get the look? Read ahead for styling inspiration.

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