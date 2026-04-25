Royal Author Reveals the "Terrible Faux Pas" King Charles Experienced While Visiting the White House
The president was "horrified."
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Entertaining members of the Royal Family must be pretty nerve-wracking, particularly as a plethora of rules are usually enforced. According to a royal author, one former American president was "horrified" during a visit from King Charles for a slightly embarrassing reason.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, David Charter—author of Royal Audience: 70 Years, 13 Presidents—One Queen's Special Relationship With America—explained, "Ronald Reagan was horrified when he had Prince Charles into the Oval Office and they brought him a cup of tea that still had the tea bag in it, and he could see that he wasn't drinking this cup of tea, and he thought he'd made a terrible faux pas."
Luckily, according to Charter, the "tea bag" debacle would be considered "a very small little faux pas" to members of the Royal Family. After all, a simple mistake is likely to "somehow only endear each side [the British and Americans] to the other a little bit more," Charter noted.Article continues below
Per Hello! magazine, Reagan reflected on the error in a diary entry written on May 1, 1981. "He's a most likable person," Reagan said of Charles. "The ushers brought him tea—horror of horrors they served it our way with a tea bag in the cup."
He continued, "It finally dawned on me that he was just holding the cup and then finally put it down on a table. I didn't know what to do." According to Reagan, Charles later responded by saying, "I didn't know what to do with it."
So, if you're entertaining a member of the Royal Family anytime soon, remember to remove the tea bag from the cup before serving as a matter of importance.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.