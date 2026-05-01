Princess Beatrice Was Spotted for the First Time Since March After Making an Under-the-Radar Appearance at Stylist's Baby Shower

Princess Beatrice has been keeping a low profile amid the scandals surrounding her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The last time she was seen in public was in March, when the princess went on a date night with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London. But according to multiple outlets, Beatrice attended her stylist and close friend Olivia Buckingham’s recent baby shower and was also spotted loading luggage into a London taxi on April 30.

Buckingham shared photos from her shower on Instagram Thursday, thanking “all the love and incredible support from my friends and family near and far.” Although Beatrice was not pictured in any of the snapshots, Hello! reported that the princess did attend the event.

“It shows that her friends have remained by her side during difficult times and increased scrutiny after Andrew was arrested in February,” the outlet added.

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Olivia Buckingham baby shower A photo posted by on

Princess Beatrice (back right), Princess Eugenie (back center) and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pictured on Christmas morning 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sisters attended The King's Christmas lunch in December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sharing confidential documents with the late Jeffrey Epstein in February. He's been staying out of the public eye at his new Sandringham estate home, Marsh Farm, while ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has been hiding out with friends in Europe.

As for Princess Beatrice's second appearance, the Daily Mail shared a video of the royal wheeling a personalized Louis Vuitton suitcase and two duffel bags into a waiting London taxi on April 30.

Although it's unclear what she wore to Buckingham's baby shower, Beatrice was dressed in a black floral Hill House Home midi skirt with a simple black crewneck sweater and Mary Jane flats as she got into her cab.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have not been accused of any wrongdoing, but both sisters have avoided public events since their father's arrest. Neither of the sisters attended Easter services with the Royal Family in April, although royal sources have noted that The King welcomes his nieces to attend family events in the future.