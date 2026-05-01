Goodbye, Gowns—Ciara Stands Tall in a Power Suit at the 'Marie Claire' Power Moms Event
Before fellow moms celebrated the Motherhood issue, she flipped the theme on its head.
It wouldn't be a proper Power Moms event without at least one power suit on Marie Claire's red carpet. The intimate April 30 dinner—which celebrated the new Motherhood issue—hosted all sorts of black-tie gowns, until Ciara walked the red carpet in statement tailoring.
The "1, 2 Step" singer attended to present Baby2Baby founders Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein with the esteemed "Power Mom" title. Ciara showed up and out for Patricof and Weinstein in a charcoal gray, three-piece suit.
First, she traded a traditional white button-down for a plunge corset top. The downward tip of her bustier's hemline covered the high-rise waist of her matching trousers. Ciara wrapped the metallic silver straps on her naked shoes around each leg, transforming the straight-leg silhouette into the balloon pant trend. The Grammy winner rounded out her tailored trio with an oversize, shoulder-padded blazer. By peeling back one double-breasted lapel, she gave photographers a close-up of her corseted base layer.Article continues below
Tennis jewelry played a major part in the Power Moms event. Motherhood cover star Ashley Graham and editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike accessorized with tennis bracelets, while Ciara used her suit's negative space to flaunt a diamond necklace. To finish, she matched her strawberry-red manicure to Marie Claire's backdrop.
Ciara has always had stellar suit game. In 2007, seven years before welcoming her first child, Future, she attended the Soul Train Awards in a fitted suit jacket and matching flared trousers. Its chocolate-brown satin would rival Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, and even Gabrielle Union's current takes on the color trend.
Almost 20 years later, Ciara proved her taste in tailoring has only gotten better with time. She graced the 2025 CFDA Awards red carpet in another shirt-less blazer and flared trousers, created just for her by Sergio Hudson. That stark-white suit jacket was more fitted than last night's rendition.
She went even more minimalist in the accessory department, trading sparklers of any sort for monochrome gloves. Who needs jewelry when you are the diamond?
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Ciara wasn't alone in her power suit stance at the Marie Claire soirée. Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, pulled off a monogrammed Gucci suit covered in the label's interlocking Gs. Then, Saujani went classic with a white satin blouse as her base layer. See? There are levels to power suits, just like Power Moms themselves.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.