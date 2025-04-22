Queen Elizabeth's Two-Ingredient Lunch Supposedly Helped Her Stay Healthy and Look Younger

The late monarch was "not a foodie," but kept her meals simple and fresh.

Queen Elizabeth sitting at a dinner table wearing a purple polka dot dress and white hat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

Queen Elizabeth was known for her strong sense of duty, her colorful coat collection and her love of corgis. But one of the late Queen's lesser-known traits had to do with healthy eating, particularly when it came to her lunchtime routine. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth wasn't necessarily a "foodie," but kept her midday meal light, clean and "simple."

Speaking to the Telegraph before the late Queen's death, the longtime palace chef said her secret to staying in shape was being "very disciplined" about food. "She eats to live, unlike Prince Philip who loves to eat and would stand and talk food all day," McGrady shared.

A typical lunch would include "something simple, like fish with vegetables," McGrady said, adding, "She likes to eat grilled Dover sole with wilted spinach or courgettes."

This kind of meal—rich in lean protein and leafy greens—offered a steady source of energy without weighing her down, which was essential for someone with such a busy schedule. Per WebMD, Dover sole is also full of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support heart health and glowing skin. Paired with spinach or courgettes (zucchini), it made for a nutrient-rich and anti-inflammatory lunch.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip eating at a long banquet table in 1975

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seen eating at a 1975 banquet in Japan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth sitting at a dinner table wearing a floral dress and blue hat in 1980

The late Queen, seen at a 1980 banquet, preferred a simple lunch when she wasn't carrying out royal duties.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the late Queen wasn't attending a formal banquet or other event and was instead eating on her own, McGrady told the Telegraph, "No starch is the rule. No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner. Just usually something like grilled sole with vegetables and salad."

In Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles's book, Cooking & The Crown, he also noted the late monarch's penchant for "simple" meals at lunchtime. "She was not, according to Mark Flanagan—royal chef to the late Queen and King Charles—a big eater, and if by herself, would often eat only one course," the author wrote.

King Charles has inherited his mother's love of healthy dining, but not necessarily in the lunch department. The King famously didn't eat lunch for years until Queen Camilla encouraged him to do so following his 2024 cancer diagnosis.

Now, per the Mail on Sunday, he "grudgingly" eats half an avocado "on the orders of his wife, aides and doctors" so he can "keep his strength up." Perhaps he can add some Dover sole to the menu?

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

