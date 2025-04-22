Queen Elizabeth was known for her strong sense of duty, her colorful coat collection and her love of corgis. But one of the late Queen's lesser-known traits had to do with healthy eating, particularly when it came to her lunchtime routine. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth wasn't necessarily a "foodie," but kept her midday meal light, clean and "simple."

Speaking to the Telegraph before the late Queen's death, the longtime palace chef said her secret to staying in shape was being "very disciplined" about food. "She eats to live, unlike Prince Philip who loves to eat and would stand and talk food all day," McGrady shared.

A typical lunch would include "something simple, like fish with vegetables," McGrady said, adding, "She likes to eat grilled Dover sole with wilted spinach or courgettes."

This kind of meal—rich in lean protein and leafy greens—offered a steady source of energy without weighing her down, which was essential for someone with such a busy schedule. Per WebMD, Dover sole is also full of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support heart health and glowing skin. Paired with spinach or courgettes (zucchini), it made for a nutrient-rich and anti-inflammatory lunch.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seen eating at a 1975 banquet in Japan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen, seen at a 1980 banquet, preferred a simple lunch when she wasn't carrying out royal duties. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the late Queen wasn't attending a formal banquet or other event and was instead eating on her own, McGrady told the Telegraph, "No starch is the rule. No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner. Just usually something like grilled sole with vegetables and salad."

In Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles's book, Cooking & The Crown, he also noted the late monarch's penchant for "simple" meals at lunchtime. "She was not, according to Mark Flanagan—royal chef to the late Queen and King Charles—a big eater, and if by herself, would often eat only one course," the author wrote.

King Charles has inherited his mother's love of healthy dining, but not necessarily in the lunch department. The King famously didn't eat lunch for years until Queen Camilla encouraged him to do so following his 2024 cancer diagnosis.

Now, per the Mail on Sunday, he "grudgingly" eats half an avocado "on the orders of his wife, aides and doctors" so he can "keep his strength up." Perhaps he can add some Dover sole to the menu?