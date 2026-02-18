King Charles Shows Off a Princess Charlotte-Approved Fashion Trend That Prince Harry Has Been Wearing for Years

King Charles's style has been consistent throughout the years, with the monarch stepping out in tailored suits and ties—pieces that he's owned for decades in some cases. But when he waved to fans gathered outside a community center on Wednesday, February 18, The King revealed an unusually casual accessory: a stack of embroidered friendship bracelets on his wrist.

The King and Queen visited Barking and Dagenham, England on Wednesday, with the monarch showing off at least four bracelets crafted from twisted embroidery floss when he lifted his arm.

While Prince Harry has worn piles of bracelets for years, they aren't a regular part of his father's royal wardrobe. But in 2024, The King sported a seemingly homemade pink string bracelet days after Princess Charlotte wore a similar style at Wimbledon.

King Charles wears embroidered friendship bracelets during a visit to Barking, England on February 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry wears a bracelet stack that includes a metal bangle he reportedly acquired in Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte wears friendship bracelets at the 2024 Wimbledon championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, fans wondered if Charlotte, 10, was behind the monarch's trendy new bracelet, and it appears as if one of the styles King Charles wore on February 18 could be the same one The King debuted that summer.

As for Prince Harry, he regular wears a stack of bracelets to both casual and formal events, and he's owned one engraved black and silver bangle for more than two decades. It's believed he got the bracelet during a trip to Africa he took with The King after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997, and Harry pairs it with beaded styles and other designs.

The Duke of Sussex isn't the only male royal who loves a good bracelet. Although he doesn't always wear one today, Prince William often sported similar pieces as his brother during his younger years. And in 2024, he proudly wore a beaded friendship bracelet spelling out "PAPA" that was a sweet gift made by Princess Charlotte.