King Charles Shows Off a Princess Charlotte-Approved Fashion Trend That Prince Harry Has Been Wearing for Years
The royals agree on one style statement.
King Charles's style has been consistent throughout the years, with the monarch stepping out in tailored suits and ties—pieces that he's owned for decades in some cases. But when he waved to fans gathered outside a community center on Wednesday, February 18, The King revealed an unusually casual accessory: a stack of embroidered friendship bracelets on his wrist.
The King and Queen visited Barking and Dagenham, England on Wednesday, with the monarch showing off at least four bracelets crafted from twisted embroidery floss when he lifted his arm.
While Prince Harry has worn piles of bracelets for years, they aren't a regular part of his father's royal wardrobe. But in 2024, The King sported a seemingly homemade pink string bracelet days after Princess Charlotte wore a similar style at Wimbledon.
At the time, fans wondered if Charlotte, 10, was behind the monarch's trendy new bracelet, and it appears as if one of the styles King Charles wore on February 18 could be the same one The King debuted that summer.
As for Prince Harry, he regular wears a stack of bracelets to both casual and formal events, and he's owned one engraved black and silver bangle for more than two decades. It's believed he got the bracelet during a trip to Africa he took with The King after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997, and Harry pairs it with beaded styles and other designs.
The Duke of Sussex isn't the only male royal who loves a good bracelet. Although he doesn't always wear one today, Prince William often sported similar pieces as his brother during his younger years. And in 2024, he proudly wore a beaded friendship bracelet spelling out "PAPA" that was a sweet gift made by Princess Charlotte.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.