Queen Camilla's Rescue Dog, Moley, and a Group of Wild Animals Deliver a Special Letter From the King to Sir David Attenborough

The Royal Family’s love of animals has been well documented throughout the years, and on Friday, May 8, Queen Camilla’s newest rescue dog, Moley, and a group of wild animals were enlisted to pull off an adorable surprise for Sir David Attenborough. Prince William joined the famed naturalist and broadcaster for an event marking his 100th birthday on Friday night, and little Moley made a special appearance in a video shown at the celebration.

In a clip shown at the Royal Albert Hall gala, King Charles sits at his desk at Balmoral Castle to write a letter to Attenborough—who has known The King since he was a child—and sweetly includes Moley in the activity. Queen Camilla adopted the mixed-breed dog after her Jack Russell terrier, Beth, died in 2024 , and Moley lets out tiny barks as she runs behind The King in the video.

Once settled in his office, the dog relaxes on a cushion as King Charles writes out his “warmest congratulations” to Sir David. “It is amazing to think that you and I have known each other for more than 60 years,” The King narrated in the video. “Indeed, I believe we first met in 1958, almost a decade before color television.”

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Moley lounges on a dog bed in The King's office in Sir David's 100th birthday video. (Image credit: Alamy)

King Charles writes a special note to Attenborough in the video. (Image credit: Alamy)

A hedgehog carries the birthday card in its spines. (Image credit: Screenshot/BBC)

After thanking Attenborough for protecting the planet and wildlife, The King watches out the window as Moley follows a footman carrying the card on a silver tray. It then takes a journey in a Land Rover before a sheepdog named Flynn takes the card in his mouth, passing it off to an eagle before a wide array of animals take the card from Scotland all the way to London.

A hedgehog, deer, fox, swan and many more creatures take the letter on its journey before an owl dropped it through Sir David’s mail slot in a very Harry Potter-esque scene from the video. Finally, it reached the Royal Albert Hall—and Sir David was pictured standing up with the mud-stained envelope as Prince William beamed next to him.

A fox carries the birthday card on its journey. (Image credit: Screenshot/BBC)

Sir David Attenborough holds his letter from The King as Prince William applauds. (Image credit: Screenshot/BBC)

Unfortunately, Moley wasn’t there for the special birthday party, but the Prince of Wales did make a touching speech.

“Like millions across the world, my children have grown up with your incredible storytelling—a window into the wonders of nature that shaped their understanding of our planet, and their belief that it is something worth fighting for,” William said.

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“And for me personally, your friendship has been profound,” the future King continued. “You have strengthened my own determination to act. To work with those who are raising awareness of the challenges and building the solutions that drive meaningful change. Through your support in establishing The Earthshot Prize, we are now striving to turn your inspiration into action, to champion those solutions that are creating a more sustainable future for us all.”