Queen Camilla's Rescue Dog, Moley, and a Group of Wild Animals Deliver a Special Letter From the King to Sir David Attenborough
Prince William watched on as a sweet 100th birthday video starring the dog played at London's Royal Albert Hall.
The Royal Family’s love of animals has been well documented throughout the years, and on Friday, May 8, Queen Camilla’s newest rescue dog, Moley, and a group of wild animals were enlisted to pull off an adorable surprise for Sir David Attenborough. Prince William joined the famed naturalist and broadcaster for an event marking his 100th birthday on Friday night, and little Moley made a special appearance in a video shown at the celebration.
In a clip shown at the Royal Albert Hall gala, King Charles sits at his desk at Balmoral Castle to write a letter to Attenborough—who has known The King since he was a child—and sweetly includes Moley in the activity. Queen Camilla adopted the mixed-breed dog after her Jack Russell terrier, Beth, died in 2024, and Moley lets out tiny barks as she runs behind The King in the video.
Once settled in his office, the dog relaxes on a cushion as King Charles writes out his “warmest congratulations” to Sir David. “It is amazing to think that you and I have known each other for more than 60 years,” The King narrated in the video. “Indeed, I believe we first met in 1958, almost a decade before color television.”
After thanking Attenborough for protecting the planet and wildlife, The King watches out the window as Moley follows a footman carrying the card on a silver tray. It then takes a journey in a Land Rover before a sheepdog named Flynn takes the card in his mouth, passing it off to an eagle before a wide array of animals take the card from Scotland all the way to London.
A hedgehog, deer, fox, swan and many more creatures take the letter on its journey before an owl dropped it through Sir David’s mail slot in a very Harry Potter-esque scene from the video. Finally, it reached the Royal Albert Hall—and Sir David was pictured standing up with the mud-stained envelope as Prince William beamed next to him.
Unfortunately, Moley wasn’t there for the special birthday party, but the Prince of Wales did make a touching speech.
“Like millions across the world, my children have grown up with your incredible storytelling—a window into the wonders of nature that shaped their understanding of our planet, and their belief that it is something worth fighting for,” William said.
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“And for me personally, your friendship has been profound,” the future King continued. “You have strengthened my own determination to act. To work with those who are raising awareness of the challenges and building the solutions that drive meaningful change. Through your support in establishing The Earthshot Prize, we are now striving to turn your inspiration into action, to champion those solutions that are creating a more sustainable future for us all.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.