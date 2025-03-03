Queen Camilla's New Puppy Is Joined by Another Pet for King Charles—and He's "Besotted"

The King and Queen have a full house now.

King Charles wearing a blue suit standing next to Queen Camilla, wearing a blue dress, in a garden outside
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

King Charles and Queen Camilla experienced a devastating loss last year when The Queen's dog Beth died, but 2025 seems to be looking up for the royals. Last month Queen Camilla told a museum group that she'd rescued a puppy named Moley, and now it's been reported that The King has his very own puppy, too.

According to the Sun, King Charles—who hasn't owned a dog since his Jack Russell Terrier, Tigga, died in 2002—was recently surprised with a special gift in the form of a Lagotto Romagnolo dog named Snuff.

The puppy is an Italian truffle-hunting breed, meaning the pup shares a sweet connection to his owner. The King is known to be competitive about foraging for mushrooms—a hobby that he shares with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate—making Snuff the perfect dog for him.

"Charles is besotted with his puppy," a source said. "He hasn’t had one since Tigga." The insider added, Charles enjoys mushroom foraging, so they have a lot in common."

King Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William on a rocky beach with two dogs

King Charles hasn't had a dog since his late Jack Russell Tigga (foreground) died in 2002.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla sitting on the floor in a tan coat petting a golden retriever at a museum

The Queen, seen petting a service dog on Feb. 25, told a group that she'd adopted a new puppy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snuff is The King's first personal pet in more than 20 years following Tigga's death at the age of 18. The new pup joins Queen Camilla's dog Moley, who sounds like he's a mixed breed per The Queen's "bit of everything" description.

The royals also are pet parents to a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell, who was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home along with her late dog Beth.

The King and Queen announced Beth's death in November, writing on Instagram at the time, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾"

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸