Queen Camilla's New Puppy Is Joined by Another Pet for King Charles—and He's "Besotted"
The King and Queen have a full house now.
King Charles and Queen Camilla experienced a devastating loss last year when The Queen's dog Beth died, but 2025 seems to be looking up for the royals. Last month Queen Camilla told a museum group that she'd rescued a puppy named Moley, and now it's been reported that The King has his very own puppy, too.
According to the Sun, King Charles—who hasn't owned a dog since his Jack Russell Terrier, Tigga, died in 2002—was recently surprised with a special gift in the form of a Lagotto Romagnolo dog named Snuff.
The puppy is an Italian truffle-hunting breed, meaning the pup shares a sweet connection to his owner. The King is known to be competitive about foraging for mushrooms—a hobby that he shares with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate—making Snuff the perfect dog for him.
"Charles is besotted with his puppy," a source said. "He hasn’t had one since Tigga." The insider added, Charles enjoys mushroom foraging, so they have a lot in common."
Snuff is The King's first personal pet in more than 20 years following Tigga's death at the age of 18. The new pup joins Queen Camilla's dog Moley, who sounds like he's a mixed breed per The Queen's "bit of everything" description.
The royals also are pet parents to a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell, who was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home along with her late dog Beth.
The King and Queen announced Beth's death in November, writing on Instagram at the time, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾"
