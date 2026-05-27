Some Emily In Paris fans visit all of Netflix's filming locations in France. I, however, dream of vacationing in Greece like Emily in Season 6, my carry-on overflowing with Santorini-ready summer shoe trends. This week, Lily Collins's mesh ballet flats joined the espadrille sandals already on my (fantasy) packing list.

Despite filming in Mykonos, Collins and her Emily In Paris co-stars earned a day off from filming on Memorial Day. She could've romped around the island in her signature Adidas sneakers, flip-flops, or fresh-off-the-runway It-sandals, given she wasn't limited to Emily's shoe rack. Instead, the leading lady revived a summer staple she's worn for two years straight: the mesh ballet flats trend. Her nude, almond-toe pair appeared to be the $990 cult-classics from Alaïa, which featured sheer netting and thick Mary Jane-esque straps.

Lily Collins soaked up some sun in Greece, wearing the mesh ballet flats trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The pedicure-forward flats were just minimalist enough to neutralize the classic Emily charm of her polka-dotted summer dress. She chose a short-sleeve, navy blue midi from New York-based brand HVN, splattered with white dots to match its statement Peter Pan collar. Collins's canvas beach bag was accompanied by a denim Chanel flap bag. To finish, she embraced tourist styling with a raffia sunhat, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and the anklet trend.

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Much like Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins pledged allegiance to the mesh ballet flats trend back in 2024. Alaïa's black rendition was the first to win her over, when she broke in her $990 Mary Janes at an Emily In Paris Season 4 dinner. From there, she rarely took them off while promoting the Netflix show, and even dressed them down with straight-leg jeans.

Back in 2024, Collins styled them in NYC with a straight-leg jeans look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins adored the Alaïa best-sellers so much, she splurged on another $990 color last summer. (The same thing happened to Robbie and Dua Lipa.) She took cues from her character's affinity for maximalism and chose a metallic gold, almost lemon yellow shade. Collins confirmed the silhouette is indeed appropriate for Wimbledon, when she debuted them alongside a pinstripe sundress from Stella Jean.

At Wimbledon 2025, Collins earned a spot on Marie Claire's best-dressed list, thanks to her Alaïa flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alaïa Ballet Flats in Laminated Fishnet $1,050 at maison-alaia.com

It seems Collins is ending her Emily In Paris era with a bang—especially in the footwear department. As of right now, she's worn espadrilles, wedge sandals, and embroidered Mary Janes as my favorite on-screen marketing executive. And that's not even counting the VIP's off-screen shoe trends.

Luckily for my vacation outfits, Collins is still in the thick of filming Season 6. I'll be watching the streets of Mykonos for the next addition to my travel shoe collection. I have a feeling a funky pair of flip-flops is in the queue.

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Shop the Mesh Ballet Flats Trend Inspired by Lily Collins