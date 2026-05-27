I'm Saving a Spot on My Vacation Mood Board for Lily Collins's Mesh Ballet Flats
I've never wanted to go to Mykonos more.
Some Emily In Paris fans visit all of Netflix's filming locations in France. I, however, dream of vacationing in Greece like Emily in Season 6, my carry-on overflowing with Santorini-ready summer shoe trends. This week, Lily Collins's mesh ballet flats joined the espadrille sandals already on my (fantasy) packing list.
Despite filming in Mykonos, Collins and her Emily In Paris co-stars earned a day off from filming on Memorial Day. She could've romped around the island in her signature Adidas sneakers, flip-flops, or fresh-off-the-runway It-sandals, given she wasn't limited to Emily's shoe rack. Instead, the leading lady revived a summer staple she's worn for two years straight: the mesh ballet flats trend. Her nude, almond-toe pair appeared to be the $990 cult-classics from Alaïa, which featured sheer netting and thick Mary Jane-esque straps.
The pedicure-forward flats were just minimalist enough to neutralize the classic Emily charm of her polka-dotted summer dress. She chose a short-sleeve, navy blue midi from New York-based brand HVN, splattered with white dots to match its statement Peter Pan collar. Collins's canvas beach bag was accompanied by a denim Chanel flap bag. To finish, she embraced tourist styling with a raffia sunhat, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and the anklet trend.
Much like Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins pledged allegiance to the mesh ballet flats trend back in 2024. Alaïa's black rendition was the first to win her over, when she broke in her $990 Mary Janes at an Emily In Paris Season 4 dinner. From there, she rarely took them off while promoting the Netflix show, and even dressed them down with straight-leg jeans.
Collins adored the Alaïa best-sellers so much, she splurged on another $990 color last summer. (The same thing happened to Robbie and Dua Lipa.) She took cues from her character's affinity for maximalism and chose a metallic gold, almost lemon yellow shade. Collins confirmed the silhouette is indeed appropriate for Wimbledon, when she debuted them alongside a pinstripe sundress from Stella Jean.
It seems Collins is ending her Emily In Paris era with a bang—especially in the footwear department. As of right now, she's worn espadrilles, wedge sandals, and embroidered Mary Janes as my favorite on-screen marketing executive. And that's not even counting the VIP's off-screen shoe trends.
Luckily for my vacation outfits, Collins is still in the thick of filming Season 6. I'll be watching the streets of Mykonos for the next addition to my travel shoe collection. I have a feeling a funky pair of flip-flops is in the queue.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.