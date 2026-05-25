After embracing Spring 2026's boho renaissance and attending Cannes Film Festival in an anti-naked Tom Ford look, Bella Hadid headed to Saint-Tropez where she gave one of Summer 2026's biggest dress trends her seal of approval.

The model was spotted enjoying the warmer weather in the south of France on Sunday, May 24. For the outing, Hadid wore a Massimo Dutti Flowing V-Neck Midi Dress, which fits perfectly into Summer 2026's easy tank dress trend.

The Ôrəbella founder accessorized her sleek dress with a brown Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Woven Croissant Bag and the celeb-beloved minimalist shoe trend that's making its return this season: thong sandals.

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Bella Hadid pairs a Massimo Dutti Flowing V-Neck Midi Dress with a Nappa Leather Woven Croissant Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images/ Photopix/GC Images)

Hadid completed her outfit with several items of gold jewelry, including a Chanel Gripoix Cross Pendant Necklace, a Chelsea Girl Ring, and a Shay 18k Gold with Natural White Diamonds Pave Pinky Ring.

Bella Hadid wearing Massimo Dutti in Saint-Tropez. (Image credit: Getty Images/ Photopix/GC Images)

SHAY Essential 18k Rose Gold Diamond Pinky Ring $6,500 at modaoperandi.com

Hadid's chic tank dress signals the arrival of one of Summer 2026's biggest trends, meaning the silhouette is likely to be everywhere in the coming months.

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TOPICS Bella Hadid