Bella Hadid Pairs One of Summer 2026's Dress Trends With Celeb-Beloved Sandals in Saint-Tropez

The model is also keeping the woven bag trend alive.

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Bella Hadid is seen wearing total look Massimo Dutti on May 24, 2026 in Saint-Tropez, France
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Photopix/GC Images)
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After embracing Spring 2026's boho renaissance and attending Cannes Film Festival in an anti-naked Tom Ford look, Bella Hadid headed to Saint-Tropez where she gave one of Summer 2026's biggest dress trends her seal of approval.

The model was spotted enjoying the warmer weather in the south of France on Sunday, May 24. For the outing, Hadid wore a Massimo Dutti Flowing V-Neck Midi Dress, which fits perfectly into Summer 2026's easy tank dress trend.

The Ôrəbella founder accessorized her sleek dress with a brown Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Woven Croissant Bag and the celeb-beloved minimalist shoe trend that's making its return this season: thong sandals.

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Bella Hadid is seen wearing total look Massimo Dutti on May 24, 2026 in Saint-Tropez, France

Bella Hadid pairs a Massimo Dutti Flowing V-Neck Midi Dress with a Nappa Leather Woven Croissant Bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Photopix/GC Images)

Hadid completed her outfit with several items of gold jewelry, including a Chanel Gripoix Cross Pendant Necklace, a Chelsea Girl Ring, and a Shay 18k Gold with Natural White Diamonds Pave Pinky Ring.

Bella Hadid is seen wearing total look Massimo Dutti on May 24, 2026 in Saint-Tropez, France

Bella Hadid wearing Massimo Dutti in Saint-Tropez.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Photopix/GC Images)

Hadid's chic tank dress signals the arrival of one of Summer 2026's biggest trends, meaning the silhouette is likely to be everywhere in the coming months.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.