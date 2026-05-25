Knowing exactly what to pack for a trip is no mean feat, but Hailey Bieber appears to be a professional when it comes to the task. Case in point: currently in Seoul, South Korea, with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey's already debuted a plethora of super-cute and chic outfits.

The Rhode founder—who is styled by Dani Michelle—shared a selection of photos from the trip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of some of the looks she chose for the occasion. In two snaps captured in a convenience store, Hailey could be seen wearing Toteme's Kick Flare Trousers with a long-sleeve sheer crochet top.

The model's accessories included a vintage Mercedes-Benz baseball cap and the footwear she was married to throughout 2025—her heeled Toteme thong flip-flops, which retail for $560.

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Hailey Bieber pairs her favorite footwear with black pants and a crochet top. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber debuted a ton of cute outfits in Seoul. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Additional snaps showed Bieber pairing her heeled flip-flops with a cream leather blazer and a light beige Chanel Large Bowling Bag, created from calfskin and featuring gold-tone metal, from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Hailey Bieber carrying her Chanel Bowling Bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

A quick stop for iced coffee necessitated another outfit change. Bieber swapped her Chanel Bowling Bag for an animal-print bag from Matthieu Blazy's much-coveted Métiers d'Art collection. An archival Alaïa trench coat from 1986, sourced by It's My Sisters Vintage, completed the day-off look.

For jewelry, Hailey opted for a custom necklace featuring son Jack's name, which was created by Alex Moss New York.

Hailey Bieber pairs a vintage Alaïa coat with a Métiers d'Art bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Finally, a mirror selfie showed the Rhode creator wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana halter dress— also sourced by It's My Sisters Vintage—paired with her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini Frosted Gold Quartz Watch.

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Hailey Bieber posing in a backless black halter dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Regardless of where she is in the world, Hailey's style is always instantly recognizable.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber