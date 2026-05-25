Hailey Bieber's Seoul Style Includes Two Chanel Bags, a Sheer Crochet Top, and Her Favorite Heeled Flip-Flops
And just a dash of animal print.
Knowing exactly what to pack for a trip is no mean feat, but Hailey Bieber appears to be a professional when it comes to the task. Case in point: currently in Seoul, South Korea, with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey's already debuted a plethora of super-cute and chic outfits.
The Rhode founder—who is styled by Dani Michelle—shared a selection of photos from the trip on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of some of the looks she chose for the occasion. In two snaps captured in a convenience store, Hailey could be seen wearing Toteme's Kick Flare Trousers with a long-sleeve sheer crochet top.
The model's accessories included a vintage Mercedes-Benz baseball cap and the footwear she was married to throughout 2025—her heeled Toteme thong flip-flops, which retail for $560.
Additional snaps showed Bieber pairing her heeled flip-flops with a cream leather blazer and a light beige Chanel Large Bowling Bag, created from calfskin and featuring gold-tone metal, from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
A quick stop for iced coffee necessitated another outfit change. Bieber swapped her Chanel Bowling Bag for an animal-print bag from Matthieu Blazy's much-coveted Métiers d'Art collection. An archival Alaïa trench coat from 1986, sourced by It's My Sisters Vintage, completed the day-off look.
For jewelry, Hailey opted for a custom necklace featuring son Jack's name, which was created by Alex Moss New York.
Finally, a mirror selfie showed the Rhode creator wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana halter dress— also sourced by It's My Sisters Vintage—paired with her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini Frosted Gold Quartz Watch.
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Regardless of where she is in the world, Hailey's style is always instantly recognizable.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.