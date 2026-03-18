Former Royal Butler Shares Why Prince William "Used to Mock" King Charles for This "Random" Move

Like most fathers and sons, King Charles and Prince William have their moments of good-natured teasing. But former royal butler Grant Harrold says that there’s one topic that the future King used to “mock” his father about, even though the two have grown to share one passion.

Speaking to Select Car Leasing , Harrold, who served The King at Highgrove between 2004 and 2011, says that the staff (and Prince William) “couldn’t believe” one environmentally friendly move their boss made.

“The King famously has his Aston Martin, which was a 21st birthday present,” Harrold said. “But the interesting thing about it is that he had it modified in 2008 so it runs on wine and cheese. We couldn’t believe it when we found out, we used to joke about it a lot in the staff room.”

Article continues below

Harrold added that although Prince William champions environmental causes today, including founding The Earthshot Prize, he thought his dad’s wine-powered convertible was “random.”

King Charles drives his 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante Series II. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate drive The King's Aston Martin on their wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen Mother says goodbye to Prince Charles as he drives away in his beloved car. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Prince William used to mock his dad for it a lot, in a loving way of course, but it’s just such a random thing to do,” the former butler said. Harrold added that King Charles has always been “conscious of the environment, and was long before it became mainstream. He was always looking for ways he could to protect the environment, it’s something he’s so passionate about.”

As for his 1969 convertible, The King is “very, very protective” of it, per Harrold. “It was a big issue as I remember both William and Harry wanting to drive it, but he wouldn’t let them.”

However, King Charles made one special exception. On April 29, 2011, Prince William and Princess Kate drove away from Buckingham Palace in the blue Aston Martin on their wedding day, with the rear license plate reading “JUST WED.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of the royals’ relationship with their cars, Harrold said driving gives them” a bit of normality and freedom for them, really.” He added, “They don’t get much normality, they don’t get much freedom, so to be out driving, you are in control of it, it’s you’re in charge.”