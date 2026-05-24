One Formerly "Lonely" Royal Has "Carved Out a Dream Role" Within the Royal Family, According to an Expert
They have "never put a foot wrong."
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, the Royal Family started undergoing some major changes. With Prince William and Princess Kate stepping into larger roles as they look to the future, several other Royal Family members have also been considering their own roles. And according to a royal expert, a formerly "lonely" relative has since "carved out a role," which has been described as a "dream."
According to the Daily Mail, "Lady Louise [Windsor] has always been something of a 'lonely' figure in the Royal Family." Referencing the age gap between Louise and her cousins—including Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice—the outlet suggested Duchess Sophie's daughter is simply at a different stage in her life. But that could all change soon.
"Sophie and [Prince] Edward's daughter has quietly been forging her own path in the Firm, and it's certainly started to pay off," the publication claimed.
As reported by the Daily Mail, "Officials praised the 'hard-working' royal and said she was a 'real asset' to the team, while royal fans have long admired her down-to-earth nature and passion for carriage driving."
The outlet also noted that "Lady Louise has never put a foot wrong," which makes her a great prospect for future Royal Family work. "It's a position that [some of Lady Louise's relatives] can now only dream of," the publication claimed.
As PR expert Riley Gardiner told the outlet, "Lady Louise is increasingly seen as one of the more dependable younger royals mostly because she's managed to avoid the drama and public controversies that have affected other parts of the family, and that kind of consistency builds trust over time."
Basically, Louise appears to have a very bright future ahead of her within the Royal Family.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.