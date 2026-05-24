Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022, the Royal Family started undergoing some major changes. With Prince William and Princess Kate stepping into larger roles as they look to the future, several other Royal Family members have also been considering their own roles. And according to a royal expert, a formerly "lonely" relative has since "carved out a role," which has been described as a "dream."

According to the Daily Mail, "Lady Louise [Windsor] has always been something of a 'lonely' figure in the Royal Family." Referencing the age gap between Louise and her cousins—including Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice—the outlet suggested Duchess Sophie's daughter is simply at a different stage in her life. But that could all change soon.

"Sophie and [Prince] Edward's daughter has quietly been forging her own path in the Firm, and it's certainly started to pay off," the publication claimed.

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"Sophie and Edward's daughter has quietly been forging her own path in the Firm." (Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

As reported by the Daily Mail, "Officials praised the 'hard-working' royal and said she was a 'real asset' to the team, while royal fans have long admired her down-to-earth nature and passion for carriage driving."

The outlet also noted that "Lady Louise has never put a foot wrong," which makes her a great prospect for future Royal Family work. "It's a position that [some of Lady Louise's relatives] can now only dream of," the publication claimed.

"Lady Louise has never put a foot wrong." (Image credit: Alamy)

As PR expert Riley Gardiner told the outlet, "Lady Louise is increasingly seen as one of the more dependable younger royals mostly because she's managed to avoid the drama and public controversies that have affected other parts of the family, and that kind of consistency builds trust over time."

Basically, Louise appears to have a very bright future ahead of her within the Royal Family.