King Charles Looked Like a "Kid in a Sweet Shop” During Out-of-the-Norm Appearance, Says Body Language Expert

King Charles traded his crown for a military helmet during a visit to the Royal Tank Regiment in Dorset, England this week, and body language expert Darren Stanton says that the monarch looked like he was having the time of his life while testing out one of the regiment's new tanks.

“You may be cool... but you’ll never be King Charles III riding in a Challenger 2 tank cool 😎,” the Tank Museum captioned a video of The King riding in the commander's seat.

Donning a helmet and microphone, the monarch removed his suit jacket and climbed into the military vehicle, and King Charles seemed to relish the opportunity to get into the driver's seat. "King Charles has a mischievous grin and he’s really loving being on the tank," Stanton shares, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, adding that he looked like a "kid in a sweet shop."

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Stanton continued that Charles "very much looks the part" in clips of him driving the tank, adding that the monarch "can be seen asking lots of questions, which probably takes him back to his career in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy."

The body language expert noted that King Charles appeared completely at ease despite the imposing equipment surrounding him. "Being on a tank can be quite scary and daunting, but there is none of that with The King," Stanton shares. "He looked genuinely happy and he's interacting with the other soldiers, with no masking smiles."

The King served in the military between 1971 and 1976, and Stanton says that Charles was able to tap into a different side of his personality and get "back to his grassroots" while visiting the regiment Monday. "This is a very rare glimpse of Charles that we don't often see," Stanton explains. "It's a rare opportunity for him to take a day off as a monarch without the fancy pomp and regalia."

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