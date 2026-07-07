Queen Mary and Princess Josephine Prove This Summer Fashion Combo Works on Both Gen X and Gen Z
The Danish royals kicked off their annual break in style.
Queen Mary of Denmark and her 15-year-old daughter Princess Josephine proved that mother/daughter dressing never gets old as they stepped out in coordinating outfits ahead of the royal family's annual summer holiday. They joined King Frederik, Crown Prince Christian and Prince Vincent to greet fans in the town of Graasten, and Mary and Josephine embraced pastel blazers and maxi skirts while braving the rain.
The Danish queen opted for shades of blue, pairing a light blue blazer with a navy maxi skirt, a crisp white blouse from M.A.B.E. Apparel and denim Chanel slingback flats. She finished the look with new mother-of-pearl flower earrings by Jennifer Behr and a diamond pendant from Danish jeweler Louise Grønlykke.
Princess Josephine put a Gen Z spin on the outfit, wearing an oversized butter yellow blazer by Ba&Sh Paris with a silky ivory maxi skirt covered in black polka dots. Like her mother, the princess chose slingback flats that matched her blazer, wearing pale yellow shoes by Copenhagen label Apair.
The teen completed her summer vacation outfit with a white top, oversized gold hoop earrings and a long gold necklace. Meanwhile, her father and brothers wore summery sport coats and chinos as they prepared for their summer stay at Graasten Castle.
During their outing, the family met plenty of members of the public, including a furry friend with royal ties. The Danish royals own two border collies, Grace and Coco, and Queen Mary had previously met Coco's father, Eagle, during a 2024 visit to the island of Funen.
Eagle's owner was also there in Graasten on Monday, and all five members of the royal family enthusiastically greeted the border collie, who bears a striking resemblance to their own pup back home. Perhaps Eagle can get his own blazer for their next run-in.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.