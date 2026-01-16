It's been nearly 15 years since Prince William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, and since then, the Princess of Wales has displayed her growth as a member of the Royal Family. Body language expert Darren Stanton previously shared how "Kate hasn’t always been super confident," but on Thursday, January 15, the future Queen commanded the room as she hosted members of the England women's rugby team at Windsor Castle.

Princess Kate shared plenty of laughs with members of the team at a reception, and Stanton—speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino—tells Marie Claire that the event was "a really strong example of how authentic Kate is."

"If you look closely at her facial expressions, you can see clear signs of genuine emotion," he says, noting that her expressions radiated "joy and happiness." Stanton adds that the footage from the event shows the royal "engaging with them on a real, human level."

Princess Kate greets members of the England women's rugby team on January 15. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is gifted with a signed jersey at the reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanton notes that Kate, who serves as patron of the English Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, takes her role extremely "seriously."

"She isn’t just turning up out of obligation; she’s actively investing emotionally in the role, showing respect for the players and the sport, and making sure they feel valued and welcomed," he says. "There’s a very altruistic, selfless quality to her behavior—she genuinely wants others to have a positive experience."

Compared to when she first married into the Royal Family, Stanton says the rugby reception shows her growth. "What’s especially interesting is how much this reflects her personal evolution," he says. "That level of ease and assurance has taken 15 years to develop, and you can really see how comfortable she now is in her role. "

