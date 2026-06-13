Trooping the Colour has to be the most over-the-top birthday celebration, commemorating King Charles’s birthday with a military parade, carriage procession, flypast, and more. While his actual date of birth is in November, the annual parade takes place in June in the hopes of better weather. The birthday boy–that is, King Charles III—wore his usual military finery for the event, but a sweet little accessory was peeking out, and we think Princess Charlotte might have something to do with it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual flypast, King Charles waved to the crowds as several braided friendship bracelets peeked out from the sleeve of his coat. The two colorful string bracelets were a stark difference to his red wool coat and military honors. The King has been seen wearing friendship bracelets in the past, rumored to be made by his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. While The King doesn’t tend to wear jewelry, and once famously eschewed a wedding ring due to personal taste, these little bracelets keep appearing on The King’s wrist during public engagements.

Princess Charlotte has often sported the classic preteen-girl friendship bracelets, whether they are Swiftie-inspired beaded bracelets or braided thread, and gave others out to close family members. The young princess has been seen wearing several different friendship-style bracelets over the last few years, at events like Wimbledon and days out with her family. King Charles’s decision to wear the bracelets on such an important occasion seems to be a clear sign of how much he cares for his granddaughter.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The King was surrounded by other members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flypast, including three of his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The collection of working members of the Royal Family were all in attendance for the most important date in the royal calendar to celebrate King Charles’s birthday.

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