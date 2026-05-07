King Charles Used to Channel Eeyore, But Is Now "Equal to This Moment," Says Royal Biographer
The monarch has a Tigger-like spring in his step these days.
King Charles waited more than 70 years to become King, and since he’s taken the throne, the monarch seems to have a new energy. Despite his cancer treatments, The King keeps up with a busy program of local royal engagements and overseas trips, and one royal biographer wrote that much has changed since Queen Elizabeth died in 2022.
In his biography of the late Queen, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Gyles Brandreth writes that King Charles “is a good man with a good heart” and praised his abilities to be a “fine King.” However, the author noted that when he was the Prince of Wales, Charles might’ve been more of an Eeyore than a Tigger.
“Sometimes in the past, he seemed to walk about with an invisible rain cloud hovering over his head," Brandreth, who has been close with the Royal Family for decades, wrote. “Not so now.”
“He is equal to this moment and you can see it straight away—in his bearing, in his tone of voice, his turn of phrase,” Brandreth continued.
Fellow royal biographer Robert Hardman agreed with the sentiment in a recent interview with Marie Claire. “I think he really enjoys being The King,” Hardman, who has been covering Charles for more than 30 years, said. “He is, I would say, as happy as I’ve ever seen him.”
Hardman added that like Queen Elizabeth, “when the buck stops with you” it can feel “quite lonely at the top,” but King Charles seems to feel “a genuine sort of purpose and an energy” now that he’s King.
The author and royal journalist continued that King Charles has managed to maintain a positive attitude despite his health or the many issues plaguing world politics. “Despite everything that's going on, despite the cancer diagnosis, despite the estrangement from his son [Prince Harry], despite the fact that the country is in a dreadful state and the whole world's falling apart…he's a happy monarch,” he said.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.