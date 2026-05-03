Why King Charles Was Bemused by One Young Royal Fan's Festive Outfit During His Visit to Bermuda
"He's worn it ever since!"
Following his eventful visit to the United States, King Charles traveled to Bermuda. Although Queen Camilla didn't join her husband for the second part of the royal visit, King Charles was enthusiastically greeted by royal fans, some of whom dressed up for the occasion.
As reported by the BBC, one particular fan, a 4-year-old boy named Theo, greeted King Charles at a welcome event wearing an extremely festive and unexpected costume. Per the outlet, Theo was wearing a King's Guards outfit, "which caught the monarch's attention."
According to the publication, "Theo's mother said she purchased the outfit from the shop at Buckingham Palace two years ago." It also transpired that Theo loves the outfit so much, he pretty much refuses to take it off. "He's worn it ever since!" Theo's mom explained.Article continues below
In photos taken in Bermuda, King Charles was visibly delighted to meet Theo, and seemed to appreciate the young fan's regal costume.
Residents seemingly rolled out the red carpet for King Charles's visit to Bermuda, which marked "his first trip to a British overseas territory as monarch," per the BBC.
King Charles also watched a performance by the Bermudan Gombey dance troop. Their spokesperson, Irwin Trott, told the BBC, "I told him that it's a combination of cultures, African, Caribbean, West Indian, Native American and, of course, Great Britain."
Trott continued, "Even though they were stripped of their identity, names were taken, their language was taken, deep in their heart they maintained their culture, and so it still flourished throughout the Caribbean."
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It seems likely that King Charles won't be forgetting his visit to Bermuda anytime soon.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.