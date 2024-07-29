King Charles Has "Concerns" About Prince William Flying His Family in Helicopters
"Charles insisted that he sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved."
King Charles and Prince William reportedly don't always see eye to eye. In an excerpt from his new book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, royal expert Robert Jobson described a disagreement King Charles had with son Prince William about flying his family on helicopters.
"One recent source of disagreement is William's stubborn refusal to take his father's advice on safeguarding the succession," Jobson explained (via the Daily Mail). Importantly, Charles reportedly felt it was dangerous for William to fly his own family, which includes Prince George, who is second in line to throne. "Earlier this year, the King had raised concerns with his son," Jobson noted. However, the prince didn't necessarily receive those concerns all that well.
According to Jobson, William flat out refused to stop piloting helicopters with his family members as passengers. As a result, the king allegedly took a drastic measure: "Charles insisted that he sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions."
Prince William is an extremely experienced helicopter pilot, having completed a Search and Rescue training course at Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley in Anglesey, Wales in 2010. However, King Charles isn't the first royal to express concern about William flying his wife and children in a helicopter.
"William had upset the late Queen when he defied her request not to pilot his family the 115 miles from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk," Jobson wrote in his new book. "The Queen, haunted by the 1967 crash that killed the Captain of the Queen's Flight (although no royals were on board), 'did not hold back', one aide said."
It would seem that William doesn't want to stop piloting helicopters anytime soon. Of course, that may all change once his son Prince George turns 12, the Mirror reported. As they are both important heirs to the British throne, it's likely William and George won't be allowed to fly together, so as to protect the line of succession
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Reunited at a Costume Party After 2007 Split
Kate apparently "arrived dressed as a nurse."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lou Gala Juggles a Crisis of Faith and Sexual Awakening in Netflix’s Black-Plague Comedy ‘The Decameron’
The French actress opens up about filming in Rome and taking inspiration from the Pope.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince George "Insists on Dressing" Just Like Dad Prince William
The young royal "is even beginning to copy William's mannerisms."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Reunited at a Costume Party After 2007 Split
Kate apparently "arrived dressed as a nurse."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George "Insists on Dressing" Just Like Dad Prince William
The young royal "is even beginning to copy William's mannerisms."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Gave the Queen "Immense Comfort" Before Her Death
"Her health deteriorated rapidly over the following three months."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Was "Concerned" About Meghan Markle Wearing Princess Diana's Jewelry at Royal Wedding
The prince reportedly tried to interfere with his brother's wedding day.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce Felt Like an "American Idiot" Meeting Prince William
He described the royal using some pretty explicit language.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals Royal Family Rift Was Worsened by Tabloids
"Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Did Prince William Remove Queen Camilla's Sister From His Payroll?
She was hired by King Charles in 2005.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Critics Claim Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tried to "Upstage" Prince George
"He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement."
By Amy Mackelden Published