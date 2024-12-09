Prince Andrew Could Have the "Perfect" Excuse to "Avoid" Awkward Christmas With King Charles and the Rest of Royal Family
A royal expert says it's "become untenable" to hold the usual get-together.
The annual royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham has always been a huge multi-day celebration, and 2024 will be no different. Even though Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties after he was accused of sexual assault, he's always been invited to spend the holidays with his family—but one royal expert thinks he might just use one "perfect reason" to stay home this year.
Former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told OK! (via Yahoo) that amid the drama surrounding the Duke of York, "you can’t help but think that life would be easier all round if the Yorks began to stage their own festivities at Christmas."
She pointed out that "life gets more complicated" with grandkids and in-laws in the picture, with both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice now married with children of their own. Add in Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Zara Tindall's three kids and her brother Peter Philips's two daughters, and you have one packed Christmas (even if it's on a royal estate).
Bond said "it is beginning to become untenable to have the whole extended royal family under one roof at Sandringham…especially with Camilla’s family to consider as well"—referring to Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, who shared that he was invited to Sandringham for the first time ever, per the Telegraph.
That being said, the royal commentator said "Andrew’s own growing family will give him and Sarah the perfect reason to avoid Sandringham." Princess Eugenie is mom to August, 3, and Ernest, 1, and Princess Beatrice—who is expecting her second child in the spring—shares daughter Sienna, 3, and stepson Wolfie, 8, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
"Beatrice and Eugenie are very protective of both their parents," Bond added of the York girls, who have reportedly been spending a lot of time with their father on the weekends amid his battle to save Royal Lodge from disrepair.
However, a royal Christmas definitely isn't out of the question for Prince Andrew, with the royal expert claiming "it seems that Andrew remains keen" on the family's tradition to celebrate at Sandringham. Bond noted that the Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still lives with him at Royal Lodge, "will almost certainly be invited to share the King and Queen’s celebrations."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Express previously reported that The King "is adamant about maintaining family unity, particularly during the Christmas season" and therefore will invite his brother despite their disagreements.
Andrew and Fergie typically stay at nearby Wood Farm versus the "main house," Bond added, so they could always have their celebration nearby. Adding that The King "is not a vindictive man" she said "he will always an extend an invitation for Andrew and his family to share big family occasions." As for whether the Duke of York takes part in the traditional royal Christmas walk, watch this space.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are "Very Savvy" Online Shoppers
Kate Middleton and Prince William need to check their credit card statements.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Katie Holmes Confirms a Winter-Proof Bermuda Shorts Trend Is Coming
The street style icon never lets weather limit her freedom.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Prince Louis Helped Kate Middleton Pull Off a Major Christmas Surprise for Princess Charlotte
Best little brother ever.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Yes, Queen Elizabeth Conducted Charles and Anne's Bath Time Wearing Her Coronation Crown
Literal Queen behavior, tbh.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Broke Royal Protocol to Honor Kate Middleton in a Special Way at Trooping the Colour This Year
Experts think there's a poignant reason Kate took Prince William's spot next to the King this year.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
King Charles’ Former Butler Reveals the Kind of Gift the Monarch Hates at Christmas
"The King hates being given anything extravagant and expensive."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Queen Camilla Is "Vulnerable" Following Pneumonia Diagnosis and Her Friends Are "Extremely Concerned"
"To get pneumonia at her age is no small thing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Anne Narrowly Avoided Breaking Royal Protocol at the State Banquet For Qatar
King Charles' sister quickly corrected herself following the faux pas.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Axe-Wielding Thieves Steal $1M of King Charles's Family Heirlooms in "Violent Robbery"
The burglars made off with some priceless antiques.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous
"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Quietly Added Another New Appearance to Her December Calendar as She Joins The King for a Special Visit
It's going to be a busy week for the royals.
By Kristin Contino Published