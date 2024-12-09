Prince Andrew Could Have the "Perfect" Excuse to "Avoid" Awkward Christmas With King Charles and the Rest of Royal Family

The annual royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham has always been a huge multi-day celebration, and 2024 will be no different. Even though Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties after he was accused of sexual assault, he's always been invited to spend the holidays with his family—but one royal expert thinks he might just use one "perfect reason" to stay home this year.

Former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told OK! (via Yahoo) that amid the drama surrounding the Duke of York, "you can’t help but think that life would be easier all round if the Yorks began to stage their own festivities at Christmas."

She pointed out that "life gets more complicated" with grandkids and in-laws in the picture, with both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice now married with children of their own. Add in Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Zara Tindall's three kids and her brother Peter Philips's two daughters, and you have one packed Christmas (even if it's on a royal estate).

Bond said "it is beginning to become untenable to have the whole extended royal family under one roof at Sandringham…especially with Camilla’s family to consider as well"—referring to Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, who shared that he was invited to Sandringham for the first time ever, per the Telegraph.

Prince Andrew, seen here with the Royal Family in 2011, is a regular attendee at the annual Christmas Day church service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That being said, the royal commentator said "Andrew’s own growing family will give him and Sarah the perfect reason to avoid Sandringham." Princess Eugenie is mom to August, 3, and Ernest, 1, and Princess Beatrice—who is expecting her second child in the spring—shares daughter Sienna, 3, and stepson Wolfie, 8, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are very protective of both their parents," Bond added of the York girls, who have reportedly been spending a lot of time with their father on the weekends amid his battle to save Royal Lodge from disrepair.

However, a royal Christmas definitely isn't out of the question for Prince Andrew, with the royal expert claiming "it seems that Andrew remains keen" on the family's tradition to celebrate at Sandringham. Bond noted that the Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still lives with him at Royal Lodge, "will almost certainly be invited to share the King and Queen’s celebrations."

The Express previously reported that The King "is adamant about maintaining family unity, particularly during the Christmas season" and therefore will invite his brother despite their disagreements.

Andrew and Fergie typically stay at nearby Wood Farm versus the "main house," Bond added, so they could always have their celebration nearby. Adding that The King "is not a vindictive man" she said "he will always an extend an invitation for Andrew and his family to share big family occasions." As for whether the Duke of York takes part in the traditional royal Christmas walk, watch this space.