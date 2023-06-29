Prince William Hilariously Trolled His Own Dance Moves From the Coronation Concert

Say what you want about Prince William, but the man knows how to laugh at himself.

During the Coronation Garden Party on the Thursday after the Coronation, the Prince of Wales met many royal fans who had been invited because of their service to their communities.

One fan filmed an adorable interaction they and their group had with the royal on the day, and posted it to TikTok.

At first, William approaches them and asks them, "Have you been OK today? I'm doing a quality standards test."

One of the people in the video then asks him if he enjoyed the concert that took place on the Sunday and saw performances from the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

After he told them, "I did, yes, thank you," a member of the group told him, "We saw you."

Intrigued, the prince asked, "Were you guys there?" to which they hit back, "No, but we saw you dancing on TV."

That's when the tone of the interaction changed a little, and William rolled his eyes comically. "That wasn't dancing," he joked, adding, "As you may know, dancing sober is a terrible idea."

LOL, well, you can't have all the talents!

This isn't the first time William has made fun of himself publicly. In a not too dissimilar incident, the royal appeared on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series back in 2021, and recalled the larger than life moment when he shared the stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi back in 2013.

He joked about not knowing what came over him, and concluded, "It’s OK to not take yourself too seriously and have those moments where you let go and you just go, 'Do you know what? I’m OK with this.' So, yeah, go on and have a laugh. And don’t go and watch the video of me singing. Or do go and watch it, but just laugh to yourself about how I was feeling."