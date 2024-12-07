King Charles’ Former Butler Reveals the Kind of Gift the Monarch Hates at Christmas
"The King hates being given anything extravagant and expensive."
Shopping for gifts for the royal family for Christmas is, well, surprisingly normal, according to at least one insider who worked closely with King Charles III for years.
The monarch's former butler, Grant Harrold, recently opened up to The Mirror about the King's incredibly down-to-earth taste in Christmas gifts. According to Harrold, the number one rule for anyone shopping for Christmas gifts for Charles should be to stick to a modest budget.
"The King hates being given anything extravagant and expensive," Harrold explained. "He'd be embarrassed if you spent a fortune on him. He'd say, 'That's lovely but you really shouldn't have.' So, at Christmas, I used to give him books on Victorian gardening or honey-based products because I know how much he loves honey."
Not only do the royals like to receive affordable gifts, the former royal butler says they look for deals when they're shopping for others, too.
"Everyone assumes the royals only shop in the poshest stores. But they go to the same shops that we do," he shared. "I'm not saying they never go to Harrods – it's said the late Queen did some Christmas shopping there with her cousin (the Duchess of Kent) in the 1950s but she would often nip to her local shops in Ballater village, near Balmoral. The royals enjoy a bargain."
And bargain-hunting royal fans could spot members of The Firm out on these low-key shopping trips because all of that bargain hunting happens during regular store hours, Harrold says.
"In the past, stores would close for Princess Diana. That doesn't happen now," Harrold explained. "The royals are very discreet. They always have a bodyguard for protection, but people don't recognise them because you don't expect to see a King or a future Queen browsing in your local store."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Of course, Harrold adds that royal fans are more likely to see older generations of royals out shopping in-person because "the younger ones, especially, are very savvy with online shopping, making Christmas shopping easier."
Harrold also said that the down-to-earth vibes of royal family gift-giving extend to wrapping presents—at least for the younger royals.
"I can easily see Kate, William and even Anne wrapping their own presents but not the King," he said. "He'll have someone do that for him."
So go ahead and put "never having to wrap a gift if you don't feel like it" on the list as one more reason it's good to be King.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Kate Middleton Made a Rare Comment About Her Cancer Journey at Christmas Carol Service
"I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Kate Middleton Stole This Fashion Hack from Queen Elizabeth II
This is the fourth year in the row Kate has channeled the Queen's fashion sense to host the "Together at Christmas" carol service.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber Serves a Sexy Take on Classic Holiday Look in Her Red Mini Sweater Dress
She paired the dress with an incredible pair of black stiletto pumps.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Queen Camilla Is "Vulnerable" Following Pneumonia Diagnosis and Her Friends Are "Extremely Concerned"
"To get pneumonia at her age is no small thing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Anne Narrowly Avoided Breaking Royal Protocol at the State Banquet For Qatar
King Charles' sister quickly corrected herself following the faux pas.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Axe-Wielding Thieves Steal $1M of King Charles's Family Heirlooms in "Violent Robbery"
The burglars made off with some priceless antiques.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous
"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Quietly Added Another New Appearance to Her December Calendar as She Joins The King for a Special Visit
It's going to be a busy week for the royals.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Sources Claim Prince Andrew's Secret Source of Money to Save Royal Lodge Was Actually His Brother, King Charles
"The King has cleared it. It's all done."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Has Reportedly Offered Prince Andrew an "Olive Branch" Following Royal Lodge Feud
The King has allegedly made a decision when it comes to Prince Andrew's Christmas invitation.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Says He Might Join the Royal Family For Christmas, Despite Feud Rumors
It was previously reported that Prince William would snub Christmas if Tom Parker Bowles attended.
By Amy Mackelden Published