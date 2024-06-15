Prince Louis Shows Off His Dance Moves During Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis couldn't let an opportunity to show off his killer dance moves pass him by, apparently.
While attending this year's Trooping the Colour in honor of his grandfather King Charles' birthday, the young 6-year-old prince was spotted dancing while waiting alongside his mother, Kate Middleton, and his siblings as they prepared to make their much-awaited Buckingham Palace appearance.
"Oh how sweet how much fun is Prince Louis having it’s adorable," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a video of Louis showing off his dance moves as the royal bands played on, and with his mom patiently standing behind him.
"Prince Louis dances along to proceedings," another X account shared.
In another video shared on X, the young prince could be seeing playing with some chords while he sat alongside Middleton, again patiently (or impatiently) waiting to make their balcony appearance.
Royal or not, kids will be kids!
Earlier in the event's proceedings, Prince Louis enjoyed a covered carriage ride during the royal procession and gave a little royal wave to onlookers, as reported by the BBC.
The prince waved near the end of the "carriage portion of today's event," the outlet reported at the time, as it was coming to a close and his family prepared for the Horse Guards Parade.
Prince Louis shared the Glass State Coach ride with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and his mother, Kate Middleton, who made her first public appearance since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and later announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative treatment.
According to BBC, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte were "seen wiping the windows of their carriage to be able to see the crowd, who were cheering as they proceed along the Mall."
Once the pair were done wiping away the fog from the windows, they both gave royal onlookers and those in attendance a little wave as well.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte served a "don't mess with me, I'm not the one" look during the procession, perhaps giving any royal family conspiracy theorists a not-so-subtle message as her mother continues her preventative cancer treatments.
Attending the annual Trooping the Colour event marked the first time the Princess of Wales has appeared publicly since she was hospitalized in January and later announced she was diagnosed with cancer. While her appearance was a welcomed one, it does not mark an official return to public-facing royal duties.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," the Princess of Wales wrote in a statement shared on Kensington Palace's various social media accounts."
"Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."
