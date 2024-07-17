King Charles’ Famous Temper Appears to Have Resurfaced as Video Catches Him Snapping at An Aide Regarding a Struggling Queen Camilla

King Charles has a pretty famous temper—two words: fountain pen—and it was on display at a royal engagement Monday in Jersey, when he and Queen Camilla were caught in a torrential rainstorm. In a video seen on The Independent , the weather was truly gnarly as Charles and Camilla stepped outside, umbrellas in hand. Camilla was attempting to simultaneously hold her umbrella and put on her coat, and the King “appeared to snap at an aide to help a struggling Queen Camilla as she attempted to put on her coat in heavy rain,” The Independent reports. The King initially tried to help his wife “before looking visibly annoyed and gesturing for assistance from staff,” the outlet continues.

The weather was truly nasty during the King and Queen's visit to Jersey on Monday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What would a moment like this be without asking the lip readers and body language experts for input? According to lip reader Jacqui Press—who was speaking to The Daily Mail —Charles told Camilla “Move your arm through the back,” and, when that didn’t work, the aide was summoned, with the King fiercely demanding “Come and help her!”

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Camilla just might have a “similar relationship with raincoats as Charles does with leaky pens.” (IYKYK.)

James added “Stuck with only one arm in a sleeve, Charles turned to help, but only after performing a jaw jut that signaled some frustration and growing irritation. His impatient-looking tugging of her sleeve only made things worse and, like his episodes with the pens, he seems to look behind in a state of tetchiness to get someone from their staff to do the job instead. Poor Camilla is finally heaved into the coat, but it’s a while before she can regain her pose and composure again and get back to her regal role.”

Charles was frustrated that an aide wasn't coming to his wife's assistance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla, coat firmly on after a bit of a struggle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t likely related at all, but Camilla “actually injured herself during the visit to Jersey,” The Mirror reports, adding that the Queen “sported a bandage on her right ankle. The strapping on her ankle for a sprain was visible” during a royal engagement, part of the couple’s two-day visit to the Channel Islands. The visit was an eventful one—in addition to Camilla’s apparent sprained ankle and coat issues in torrential rain, she had to make a quick exit from an engagement “when a member of her security team rushed over and told her the visit was being cut short,” The Daily Mail reports.

The look of love after the issue was resolved. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The security issue “turned out to be a false alarm,” and Charles and Camilla “were soon able to continue with their planned program of engagement,” the outlet added. Buckingham Palace didn’t officially comment on what happened, but it is understood, according to The Daily Mail, that there was a “small issue of concern.”

The King and Queen at the State Opening of Parliament today, which also happens to be Camilla's 77th birthday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple are back in London now for the State Opening of Parliament today—which happens to fall on Camilla’s 77th birthday.