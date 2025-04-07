According to a New Update, King Charles Seems Unwilling to Heed Queen Camilla's Health Advice

"I almost forgot that he was battling cancer the past year," commentator Samara Gill said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Rome for the start of their anticipated state visit to Italy on Monday, April 7. And while many wondered if the trip would be postponed due to His Majesty's health scare in late March, The King is moving full steam ahead—a decision that, according to several royal commentators, likely isn't well received by The Queen.

King Charles was briefly hospitalized due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment on March 27 and was forced to cancel his royal duties for the rest of that week. He returned to work on Tuesday, April 1 after a relaxing weekend at Highgrove House, with sources calling the health incident a "bump in the road." Queen Camilla is said to be the only person who can talk sense into her husband regarding taking it slow and minding his health, but royal sources told the Mirror that Charles will "put duty before everything."

“Italy was never in doubt, but what His Majesty’s break [at Highgrove] did do was allow him to take a breather and slow down if only for a couple of days," a royal source told the outlet. Queen Camilla has long been advising her husband to take more time to recover during his treatments, but it seems that The King—a known workaholic—is determined to carry on as usual.

"Everyone has seen in recent days that he is in great form and completely unfazed by his recent setback, if anything both His Majesty and the Queen are even more excited to be getting on the road again," the insider added.

King Charles

Queen Camilla has been urging The King to slow down due to his cancer diagnosis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' 2005 wedding day

The couple married in 2005.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the new episode of the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, royal commentator Phil Dampier said The King needs to cut back on his "ridiculous" schedule. "Camilla is forever telling him to slow down. She'd like him to pace himself. She'd like him to take it easy, but he's just got this work ethic," he shared.

Dampier continued that the days of "working late into the night and literally falling asleep at his desk" are "probably" over, but even though The King "likes being busy," he "needs to curtail that sort of ridiculous workload."

News commentator Samara Gill chimed in that The King "is very needed right now" due to world affairs. "And he's so stoic. I almost forgot that he was battling cancer the past year because he's been out there shaking hands and doing what he does best."

However, she added, "I think that William is probably going to need to start getting ready, let's just say, for the incoming position. I know that he's been doing that his entire life."

The King and Queen's visit to Italy will take place over their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, but the Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared that it was going to be business as usual that day. "I've looked at the itinerary. He's doing a speech at the Senate, he's meeting the President or the Prime Minister. He's got a state banquet. His whole day is just packed full of work."

“Poor old Camilla. She just wants to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary," Wilkinson added.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸