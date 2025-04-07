According to a New Update, King Charles Seems Unwilling to Heed Queen Camilla's Health Advice
"I almost forgot that he was battling cancer the past year," commentator Samara Gill said.
King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Rome for the start of their anticipated state visit to Italy on Monday, April 7. And while many wondered if the trip would be postponed due to His Majesty's health scare in late March, The King is moving full steam ahead—a decision that, according to several royal commentators, likely isn't well received by The Queen.
King Charles was briefly hospitalized due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment on March 27 and was forced to cancel his royal duties for the rest of that week. He returned to work on Tuesday, April 1 after a relaxing weekend at Highgrove House, with sources calling the health incident a "bump in the road." Queen Camilla is said to be the only person who can talk sense into her husband regarding taking it slow and minding his health, but royal sources told the Mirror that Charles will "put duty before everything."
“Italy was never in doubt, but what His Majesty’s break [at Highgrove] did do was allow him to take a breather and slow down if only for a couple of days," a royal source told the outlet. Queen Camilla has long been advising her husband to take more time to recover during his treatments, but it seems that The King—a known workaholic—is determined to carry on as usual.
"Everyone has seen in recent days that he is in great form and completely unfazed by his recent setback, if anything both His Majesty and the Queen are even more excited to be getting on the road again," the insider added.
During the new episode of the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, royal commentator Phil Dampier said The King needs to cut back on his "ridiculous" schedule. "Camilla is forever telling him to slow down. She'd like him to pace himself. She'd like him to take it easy, but he's just got this work ethic," he shared.
Dampier continued that the days of "working late into the night and literally falling asleep at his desk" are "probably" over, but even though The King "likes being busy," he "needs to curtail that sort of ridiculous workload."
News commentator Samara Gill chimed in that The King "is very needed right now" due to world affairs. "And he's so stoic. I almost forgot that he was battling cancer the past year because he's been out there shaking hands and doing what he does best."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
However, she added, "I think that William is probably going to need to start getting ready, let's just say, for the incoming position. I know that he's been doing that his entire life."
The King and Queen's visit to Italy will take place over their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, but the Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared that it was going to be business as usual that day. "I've looked at the itinerary. He's doing a speech at the Senate, he's meeting the President or the Prime Minister. He's got a state banquet. His whole day is just packed full of work."
“Poor old Camilla. She just wants to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary," Wilkinson added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Australian Actors You Probably Thought Were American
Crikey.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Rihanna Levels Up Her Sweatsuit With Archival Louis Vuitton
Plus a pair of spring-coded sneakers.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Adrienne Warren Finds Her "Real Voice" in Loewe
The Tony winner marked the show's long-awaited Broadway debut by "celebrating months of hard work" in a plunging, draped gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Diana's Former Butler Says The King's First Marriage "Will Define His Lifetime" Vs. His Relationship With Camilla
"Isn’t it strange to think Charles has been married to Camilla longer than he was married to Diana?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles "Deeply Regrets" Causing "Pain and Sadness" to Princess Diana With Queen Camilla Affair
"Asking someone to sacrifice happiness for the sake of their public persona seems really quite cruel."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Is "Frustrated" With King Charles, as Royal Experts Claim the Couple "Disagree Strongly" on Some Important Issues
"It has been such a strain."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Queen Camilla Helped King Charles Get Rid of His "Pent-Up Anger" and "Calmed" Him Down
"The King has become a nicer person," explained a royal photographer.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Is Forced to Issue a Statement Regarding His Involvement With Prince Andrew's "Chinese Spy" Scandal
New documents claim the Duke of York held secret meetings with his brother at Windsor Castle.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Has Broken From Tradition to "Be His Own Man" in Pivot From King Charles's Counsel
"William wanted to strike out on his own."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Royal Family Has Seen an 11% Rise in Stalkers Over the Past 3 Years With Nearly 500 Targets Identified
"The difficult task is identifying those with the means and determination to act."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Inside King Charles's "Special" and Personal New "Tribute" to Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother
The monarch is sharing elements of his childhood for a new generation to discover.
By Kristin Contino Published