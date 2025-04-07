According to a New Update, King Charles Seems Unwilling to Heed Queen Camilla's Health Advice

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Rome for the start of their anticipated state visit to Italy on Monday, April 7. And while many wondered if the trip would be postponed due to His Majesty's health scare in late March, The King is moving full steam ahead—a decision that, according to several royal commentators, likely isn't well received by The Queen.

King Charles was briefly hospitalized due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment on March 27 and was forced to cancel his royal duties for the rest of that week. He returned to work on Tuesday, April 1 after a relaxing weekend at Highgrove House, with sources calling the health incident a "bump in the road." Queen Camilla is said to be the only person who can talk sense into her husband regarding taking it slow and minding his health, but royal sources told the Mirror that Charles will "put duty before everything."

“Italy was never in doubt, but what His Majesty’s break [at Highgrove] did do was allow him to take a breather and slow down if only for a couple of days," a royal source told the outlet. Queen Camilla has long been advising her husband to take more time to recover during his treatments, but it seems that The King—a known workaholic—is determined to carry on as usual.

"Everyone has seen in recent days that he is in great form and completely unfazed by his recent setback, if anything both His Majesty and the Queen are even more excited to be getting on the road again," the insider added.

Queen Camilla has been urging The King to slow down due to his cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple married in 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the new episode of the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, royal commentator Phil Dampier said The King needs to cut back on his "ridiculous" schedule. "Camilla is forever telling him to slow down. She'd like him to pace himself. She'd like him to take it easy, but he's just got this work ethic," he shared.

Dampier continued that the days of "working late into the night and literally falling asleep at his desk" are "probably" over, but even though The King "likes being busy," he "needs to curtail that sort of ridiculous workload."

News commentator Samara Gill chimed in that The King "is very needed right now" due to world affairs. "And he's so stoic. I almost forgot that he was battling cancer the past year because he's been out there shaking hands and doing what he does best."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, she added, "I think that William is probably going to need to start getting ready, let's just say, for the incoming position. I know that he's been doing that his entire life."

The King and Queen's visit to Italy will take place over their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, but the Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson shared that it was going to be business as usual that day. "I've looked at the itinerary. He's doing a speech at the Senate, he's meeting the President or the Prime Minister. He's got a state banquet. His whole day is just packed full of work."

“Poor old Camilla. She just wants to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary," Wilkinson added.