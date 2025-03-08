King Charles and Queen Camilla's State Visit to Italy Has Been Thrown Into "Doubt" Amid Official's Health Concerns
The royals were set to visit Rome and Ravenna, and meet with Pope Francis.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to visit Italy in April, Buckingham Palace recently announced. However, the couple's trip is reportedly "in doubt" due to an official's concerning health issues.
"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025," Buckingham Palace announced in February. "During Their Majesties' State visit to the Holy See, The King and Queen will join His Holiness Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally held once every 25 years, the Jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church; a year of walking together as 'Pilgrims of Hope.'"
Unfortunately, Charles and Camilla's trip is "in doubt" on account of Pope Francis's current health issues, the Mirror reported. Pope Francis has been in Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14 and has been diagnosed with double pneumonia. "He has had several setbacks in that time, including two episodes of respiratory failure...and he is in regular need of oxygen," the Mirror explained.
In a statement released on March 8, the Vatican said that Pope Francis had shown a "good response" to his current treatment plan, and there had been a "gradual, slight improvement" in his condition, via Reuters. The Vatican also noted that Pope Francis's health remains "complex."
King Charles and Queen Camilla had been set to visit Rome and Ravenna during their trip to Italy. It's believed that the trip may coincide with the couple's 20th wedding anniversary, which takes place on April 9.
Meanwhile, King Charles is continuing to receive treatment following a cancer diagnosis in early 2024.
In September 2024, Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, revealed that Charles's "doctor says the treatment is going well," via the Express. King Charles shared his own health update in December 2024, during a visit to the London Borough of Walthamstow. When asked how he was, King Charles joked, "I'm still alive," via the Mirror.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Meghan Markle and Son Prince Archie Are Basically Twins
The Duchess of Sussex just shared a throwback photo from her time as a Girl Scout.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton Was Snubbed by the Royal Family
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales shared a message about "resilience" and "strength."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kendall Jenner Pairs a Blazer With Open-Toe Uggs
The model wore her Ugg slides with white socks for a walk in the rain.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Makes a Surprising Pivot in His Social Media Strategy That Reveals His "Happy King" Era
An unexpectedly fun new royal initiative launches March 10.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Makes a Hilarious—and Relatable—Vacation Confession
Royals: just like us.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla's New Puppy Is Joined by Another Pet for King Charles—and He's "Besotted"
The King and Queen have a full house now.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Will Be "Emotional" at a Forthcoming Event With Kate Middleton, Says Royal Expert
"It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Berated King Charles at Their Latest Joint Engagement
"We are waiting!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Meeting the "Least Dressed Man" at a Buckingham Palace Event
The Olympian and TV star joked that he "had a few more clothes on" for his previous visit.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Share an Unusual Interest
It's very on brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How "Grandpa Wales" King Charles Is Connected in a Special Way to Prince Louis
The two are tied together in a sweet way.
By Kristin Contino Published