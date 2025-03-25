Why Queen Camilla Has Been Issued a "Strict" Warning Regarding Her Meeting With the Pope

Queen Camilla and King Charles are set to visit Italy in the coming months. However, the couple's royal tour was thrown into "doubt" after Pope Francis, with whom Charles and Camilla are supposed to meet, was admitted to hospital. Now, an expert has issued a "warning" to Queen Camilla about her visit to Italy and the Vatican.

Discussing Queen Camilla's upcoming royal tour, Tobias Kormind, founder of 77 Diamonds, told the Express, "Royal visits to the Papal See require royals to adhere to a strict dress code rooted in tradition, respect, and protocol, with jewelry playing a significant role in their ensembles."

Kormind's advice continued, as he explained, "In 1980, Queen Elizabeth II made history as the first British monarch to visit the Vatican, marking the occasion with the stunning Vladimir Tiara." The expert said, "Its magnificent pearl drops added elegance and regal presence to her look, perfectly complementing her black taffeta gown and mantilla veil."

As a result, Queen Camilla's outfit choices for her visit to the Vatican will be under scrutiny. "Jewelry has long been an essential element of royal attire for such visits, enhancing both symbolism and style," Kormind noted.

Unfortunately, on Tuesday, March 25, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla's trip to Italy had been postponed due to Pope Francis's poor health.

"The King and Queen's State Visit to The Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement, as medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation," Buckingham Palace explained (via the Daily Mail). "Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered."