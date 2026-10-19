Move Over, Diana Comparisons: Kitty Spencer Stands on Her Own in a Fiery Red Gown and Six Figures of Diamonds

Earl Spencer’s eldest daughter, 35, wore a bold Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress along with a dramatic matching cape as she posed outside the London-based museum. Like the dress Diana wore, Kitty's satin design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, but the comparisons to the late royal end there.
Kitty accented her outfit with a massive diamond necklace by Chatila Jewels—a move jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia calls "a confident choice with an already dramatic dress."
Rakholia, founder of U.K. jeweler Abelini, says the necklace gives "the whole look a very grand, almost regal quality" and "the appearance of lace" with its openwork setting.
"A solid necklace of that width could look quite heavy, whereas here you can appreciate the pattern against her skin," he adds.
When reflecting on the valuation, Rakholia says, "Assuming natural diamonds set in platinum or 18-carat white gold, I’d tentatively estimate the choker at around £100,000 to £250,000 at retail."
Kitty, Amelia and Eliza frequently wear statement pieces by family-owned jeweler Chatila, and the eldest Spencer sister paired her necklace with matching diamond cluster earrings by the brand rather than going for a more dramatic drop.
“With a broad choker, the earrings need careful consideration," Rakholia says. "If they hang too low, the pieces can crowd one another around the jaw. Here, there’s enough separation to appreciate both.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.