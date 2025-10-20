Kitty, Amelia and Eliza Spencer Are Real-Life Barbies in Pink Gowns and Millions of Dollars in Diamonds at British Museum Ball

Princess Diana attended the Met Gala only once, in 1996, but now that London has its own answer to fashion's biggest night, Diana's nieces Kitty, Amelia and Eliza Spencer followed in their aunt's glamorous footsteps. The Spencer sisters attended the British Museum's first Pink Ball on Saturday, October 18—and along with their pink evening gowns, they wore some seriously incredible jewels.

Lady Kitty Spencer, who has long been an ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, dressed in a strapless candy pink gown with a ruched bustline and draped a very Barbie-esque white feathered wrap around her arms. But the real star of the show was her jewelry, with Kitty wearing a dazzling floral-themed necklace and matching earrings from the designer's Alta Gioielleria line.

Kitty—who married businessman Michael Lewis in a lavish 2021 wedding—is the eldest child of Princess Diana's brother, Charles, Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood. While the earl's son and heir, actor Louis Spencer, rarely makes public appearances, Lady Kitty's younger sisters, twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, also joined the party at the British Museum.

Lady Kitty Spencer, Natasha Poonawalla, Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attend the British Museum Ball 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kitty Spencer wore Dolce & Gabbana to the inaugural Pink Ball. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Kitty wore floral-themed jewels to the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Eliza, who announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Channing Millard in August, wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera halter gown covered in shimmering sequins. She wore her blonde hair down in a sleek blowout, accessorizing with an ivory Aspinal of London clutch. On her Instagram Story, Eliza showed a video of the regal Chatila jewelry worn by herself and her twin, including her diamond necklace and matching bracelet and earrings accented with what appears to be canary diamonds.

As for twin sister Lady Amelia, she went for a more voluminous silhouette, wearing a one-shouldered pink Carolina Herrera ball gown featuring a red rose print and a wide wash. She carried the same Aspinal clutch and wore a massive diamond and ruby necklace along with a ruby cuff and matching drop earrings.

Twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer went for different styles at the ball. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Eliza wore a Carolina Herrera gown and Chatila jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia wore a Carolina Herrera gown and Chatila ruby and diamond jewels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The inaugural event celebrated the British Museum's "Ancient India: Living Traditions" exhibition, and in addition to the Spencer trio, guests like Naomi Campbell, Mick Jagger, Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, and Janet Jackson attended the glamorous evening.