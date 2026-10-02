Exclusive: Charles Spencer Says People Underestimate the Royal Family's "Very Serious Power" and How They Can “Take Vengeance”

When Charles Spencer began promoting his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, his comments about King Charles made headlines around the world, but especially in the British media. Princess Diana’s brother tells Marie Claire that he’s had an interesting—and rather different—reaction to his book in the United States, and Spencer feels part of that comes down to what he sees as the Royal Family’s influence on the U.K. media.
"I think it's surprising to people to know quite how powerful, in real terms, the Royal Family remain today," the 9th Earl Spencer says. Aside from the "pageantry and charming dressing up and having palaces and all of that sort of thing," Spencer says he feels the monarchy does wield a "very serious power."
"When somebody steps outside what [the Royal Family] would consider acceptable norms, they do galvanize sections of the U.K. media to take vengeance on their behalf," the Swan Song author shares, adding he's "certainly felt that" response.
In the book, Spencer recalls a heated conversation he had with King Charles (then Prince Charles) shortly after Diana died, writing that the then-Prince of Wales sounded "giddy" and told Spencer that Diana would be forgotten “soon enough." He also notes that Diana once told him she thought Prince Charles was "in love with his valet."
An early serialization of the book prompted Buckingham Palace to issue a rare statement, with a spokesperson for The King writing, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."
Numerous royal commentators have come to The King's defense, claiming that the remark about forgetting Diana is something he'd never say. But Earl Spencer has stood by his comments, and he tells Marie Claire "there's simply nothing about the Royal Family that's not entirely in context."
Spencer compares the British media's reaction to his book to the negative press he received after Diana’s death. He says, “Twenty-nine years ago when I gave the eulogy at Diana's funeral, I was pummeled very much by the U.K. media who did not want me saying things about them to the world. So, there's been a reflex reaction to that again in the U.K.”
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He spoke passionately against the paparazzi and tabloid journalists in his eulogy at Diana's funeral, calling his sister "the most hunted person of the modern age." In Swan Song, Spencer writes about how he became a target for his comments, and today, the earl says he's seeing a similar response from certain royal experts and journalists.
However, Spencer noted there's been a more positive response during his United States book tour, especially since he's been promoting Swan Song after its release as opposed to the pre-publication interviews he did in the U.K.
"I find Americans have a broader view of the world and the Royal Family than in the U.K.," Earl Spencer shares, adding he thinks U.S.-based royal fans "have been much more rounded in their view of not only the book, but my intention."
Aside from the comments about his conversation with Prince Charles, Swan Song reads more as a memoir about the days between Diana's death and funeral, peppered with stories about their childhood and brother/sister relationship. "It's not setting out to be revengeful or point scoring as it was portrayed before the book was out in the U.K.," Earl Spencer says.
He adds there's "been a different dynamic" during this part of his book tour, admitting, "I've always had a much better ride in the U.S. anyway."
At the end of the day, the author says Swan Song has never been about trying to bring the Royal Family down, and he's glad "people have had a chance to see the book for what it is, which is a brother's heartfelt celebration of a much loved sister and not an attack on an institution."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.