Lady Kitty Spencer has been pulling out all the stops with her jewelry these days, but she outdid herself in Monaco while honoring Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, October 25. Princess Diana's niece, who is a global ambassador for the Italian fashion house, accepted an award on behalf of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Gioielleria line—and brought out some serious sparkle in a massive tourmaline and diamond necklace.

Kitty—who is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood—gave off modern ballerina vibes in a pale gold Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress at the Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie event. The ribbon trimmed creation gave off 1950s energy, and she paired the tulle dress with pointy gold heels.

The evening honored luxury jewelry retailers, so it was no surprise that Lady Kitty showed off a whopper of a necklace for the occasion. She wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria necklace featuring a 74.4-carat tourmaline hanging from a rope of glittering diamonds, adding a pair of huge diamond studs.

Lady Kitty Spencer wore a 74.4 carat tourmaline and diamond necklace by Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Gioielleria line. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore a retro-style pale gold dress by the designer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Congratulations @dolcegabbana Alta Gioielleria for winning the Prix de Public at the Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie," Lady Kitty wrote on Instagram. "It was an honor to accept the award on your behalf—and wear your 74.4 carat Paraiba tourmaline necklace, of course." She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Athena, pulling on the necklace, writing, "She's seen something she likes!"

Speaking about Kitty's dazzling necklace, jeweler Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini , said, "The 74-carat Paraiba tourmaline at its centre has that rare, oceanic glow that feels almost alive," adding that the "cool of the blue stone created a mesmerizing play of warmth and depth" against Kitty's gold gown.

"The surrounding diamonds, over 800 in total, amplify that radiance like sunlight glancing across water," the jewelry expert added.

Kitty's daughter, Athena, examined her necklace in a photo the mom of one shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Kitty Spencer/Instagram)

Lady Kitty accepted an award on behalf of Dolce & Gabbana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore another Alta Gioielleria necklace and earrings to the British Museum's Pink Ball. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Lady Kitty wore another show-stopping creation by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria when she attended the British Museum's first-ever Pink Ball.

Dressed in a strapless Barbie pink gown with a feathered stole, the Dolce & Gabbana ambassador wore an enormous floral-themed necklace in shades of pink, purple and green along with matching earrings. She was joined by her younger sisters, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, who were dressed in Carolina Herrera gowns for the star-studded gala.

Speaking to Marie Claire last week, Amelia and Eliza shared that the family is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in South Africa, where their mother and youngest brother, Samuel Aitken, live.

"We actually decorate the tree on the 24th, and then maybe watch a bit of Love, Actually, or something like that," Eliza says. "The day is very relaxed. It's very different, obviously, to the traditional English way of doing it all. But it's just that time of year where it we've always managed to be together."