Princess Kate's Eton College Jewelry Echoes Princess Diana in One Key Way, Says Jewelry Expert

September 8 marked Prince George's first day at Eton College, but it was also a major milestone for Prince William and Princess Kate, who are sending their first child off to boarding school. What do you wear to mark such a historic day for your eldest son (and future King)? For the Princess of Wales, it's a tried-and-true dress and suede pumps with chunky gold jewelry—a choice that Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, says falls in line with Princess Diana's "bolder" jewelry style.
Princess Kate re-wore a long-sleeved green dress by Emilia Wickstead for Prince George's first day at Eton, accenting her outfit with brown Gianvito Rossi heels and dark pantyhose. When it comes to jewelry, the Princess of Wales reached for some familiar favorites.
The Princess of Wales first wore the necklace with a Chanel blazer at a Boston Celtics game in 2022, and later paired it with trouser suits for a 2023 visit to a textile mill and a 2025 museum trip. "What's interesting is that it's a proper gold chain link, not a fine delicate piece," the jewelry pro says of Kate's Laura Lombardi piece.
"Catherine tends to be associated with quite refined, understated jewelry, so a chunkier gold chain like this stands out a little against that," he says. "It's a bolder shape than we usually see her reach for in her jewelry sometimes."
Princess Diana went sans necklace when she accompanied Prince William to his first day at Eton College, but did wear a thick pair of gold knot earrings. Rakholia notes that Kate's choices are in a "similar spirit" to that of her late mother-in-law's.
"Diana was known for exactly this kind of jewelry," he says. "Bold gold chains, statement link necklaces, pieces with real presence rather than anything too dainty."
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The late royal wore a bright blue blazer over a black shift dress for William's first day at Eton, and although Princess Kate went in a different direction for her outfit, Rakholia says that Kate's jewelry felt "fitting for the day."
"William walking his own son into Eton, more than thirty years after Diana walked him through the same gates. A chunkier gold piece with a bit of Diana's boldness in it feels like a nice, understated way to mark that," he shares.
Rakholia adds, "I wouldn't say it's a deliberate reference, but the overlap is there."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.