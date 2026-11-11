Amelia and Eliza Spencer Support Cousin Prince William in Dazzling Silver and Gold Gowns at Tusk Awards

Princess Kate hasn’t attended the Tusk Conservation Awards since 2018, but even though Prince William once again walked the red carpet solo, he had two family members on hand at the charity event on November 11.
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer are William’s first cousins, as their father is Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer. The twin sisters looked like opposite sides of the same coin at the awards ceremony, wearing coordinating beaded gowns in gold and silver by Jenny Packham and Oscar de la Renta, respectively.
Amelia and Eliza were dripping in beads and sequins as they posed on the red carpet, with both sisters wearing their hair slicked back to show off their diamond earrings.
The Prince of Wales serves as patron of Tusk, a charity that works on tackling the evolving threats to Africa’s biodiversity and affected communities.
"Since the Tusk Awards began 13 years ago, the challenges facing our natural world have evolved dramatically," William said in a speech at the event.
"Those working on the frontlines of conservation are now contending not just with the illegal wildlife trade, but the growing impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, and its ripple effects on the ecosystems and communities that depend on them," he added, touching on his upcoming trip to Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize Awards.
"Next week, as we take the Earthshot Prize to Mumbai, we will celebrate the people, from all corners of the globe, working to tackle the climate crisis," he shared. "That same spirit of collaboration and optimism is reflected in the exceptional work of the winners recognized tonight—who have committed their lives to building a planet where people, wildlife and wild places can all thrive."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.